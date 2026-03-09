Key - The Energy Transition Expo was held last week in Italy, featuring 1,065 exhibitors and 530 buyers. The event focused on energy-as-a-service and agrivoltaic projects, with operators saying agriPV standardization should be reached by 2030-32. Italian Energy Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin told pv magazine that coal and gas are strategic assets, noted that the "PV sector is maturing," and urged the European Union to coordinate on gas storage and supply chains for modules and storage solutions.Key - the Energy Transition Expo held last week in Rimini, Italy, registered a 10% increase in total ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...