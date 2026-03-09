Anzeige
Montag, 09.03.2026
Verdoppelt - und noch nicht am Ziel? Dieser Rohstoff-Explorer profitiert vom Antimon-Boom
PR Newswire
09.03.2026 11:10 Uhr
MEXC Logs Strong February as New Token Listings Deliver 1,367% Average Gains and Refund-Backed Launchpad Drives Participation

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC, the fastest-growing global cryptocurrency exchange redefining a user-first approach to digital assets through true zero-fee trading, today published its February 2026 platform performance highlights, pointing to strong momentum in AI and infrastructure tokens and the introduction of a new downside protection mechanism for Launchpad participants.

MEXC Logs Strong February as New Token Listings Deliver 1,367% Average Gains and Refund-Backed Launchpad Drives Participation

In February, MEXC's top 10 newly listed tokens by spot trading volume averaged a peak gain of 1,367%. AI and infrastructure projects were well represented: POWERAI (+1,778%), PSAI (+1,695%), TONIXAI (+1,616%), and ESP(+1,025%) led the volume rankings, with privacy computing tokens ZAMA and AZTEC and DeFi protocol ECHELON(+930%) rounding out a list that skewed heavily toward technical and infrastructure assets.

Top 10 New Tokens by Spot Trading Volume

Beyond the volume leaders, the highest-gain list reflected genuine market breadth: MEME (PUNCH, +4,980%), CreatorFi (CRTR, +940%), DeFi (ECHELON, +930% and UP, +900%), DePIN + Robotics (ROBO, +869%), and privacy computing (AZTEC, +700%). Users with exposure across these categories found February's newly listed tokens among the most active on the market.

Top 10 New Tokens by Highest Increase

Across both lists, ETH-based projects were most represented, led by infrastructure and privacy assets. BSC accounted for multiple AI-related listings, while BASE, Aptos, and SOL each contributed standout performers.

February also marked the debut of MEXC's Loss Protection mechanism on Launchpad - a refund guarantee triggered automatically if a newly listed token falls below its listing price shifting the downside risk from user to exchange. The month drew over 21,000 Launchpad participants with subscriptions exceeding 3.13 million USDT.

Alongside Launchpad, MEXC's broader rewards ecosystem continued to scale - Airdrop+ events reached more than 11,700 participants with a combined prize pool exceeding 1 million USDT, while a Spin & Win event for HYPE distributed an additional 200,000 USDT in prizes.

With AI-related assets and real-world infrastructure projects driving notable market activity, MEXC's focus in the months ahead remains on expanding its listing coverage and reinforcing the structural protections that define its user-first model.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website| X | Telegram |How to Sign Up on MEXC


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927935/1920_X_1080.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927936/2_EN.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927937/1_EN.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2668118/MEXC_new_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mexc-logs-strong-february-as-new-token-listings-deliver-1-367-average-gains-and-refund-backed-launchpad-drives-participation-302707466.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
