Bad Wimpfen (ots) -Ab sofort sind beliebte Kaffeespezialitäten der Eigenmarke "Bellarom" beim Preisführer um bis zu 1,50 Euro günstiger.Ob der schnelle Espresso im Stehen, der cremige Cappuccino am Schreibtisch oder der klassische Filterkaffee zum Frühstück - mit 163 Liter pro Kopf* ist Kaffee das unangefochtene Lieblingsheißgetränk der Deutschen. Und der Einkauf lohnt sich für Kaffeeliebhaber bei Lidl in Deutschland jetzt noch mehr. Denn ab sofort senkt der Discounter dauerhaft die Preise für ausgewählte Kaffeeartikel: Der "Bellarom" Kaffee Crema Gustoso RFA ist nun einen Euro günstiger und für künftig 10,99 Euro (1000 Gramm) statt bisher 11,99 Euro erhältlich. Auch Liebhaber von intensivem Geschmack sparen künftig noch mehr, denn der "Bellarom Kaffee Rosso RFA" kostet in der 1.000-Gramm-Packung nur noch 9,99 Euro statt bisher 11,49 Euro und ist damit über 13 Prozent im Preis gesenkt.Mit dieser Preissenkung hält Lidl sein Versprechen und gibt sinkende Preise auf dem Rohstoffmarkt unmittelbar an seine Kunden weiter. So gelingt der Start in die Woche nicht nur mit vollem Aroma, sondern auch mit einer spürbaren Ersparnis an der Kasse.Diese Produkte werden deutschlandweit in allen Lidl-Filialen deutlich günstiger:- Bellarom Kaffee Rosso RFA, 1.000 Gramm, neu 9,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 9,99 Euro/ 1 Kilogramm) statt 11,49 Euro- Bellarom Kaffee Crema Dolce ganze Bohne RFA, 1.000 Gramm, neu 11,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 11,99 Euro/ 1 Kilogramm) statt 12,99 Euro- Bellarom Barista Espresso ganze Bohne Arabica/Robusta ohne Aromaverschluss RFA, 1.000 Gramm, neu 11,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 11,99 Euro/ 1 Kilogramm) statt 12,99 Euro- Bellarom Barista Crema ganze Bohne Arabica/Robusta ohne Aromaverschluss RFA, 1.000 Gramm, neu 11,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 11,99 Euro/ 1 Kilogramm) statt 12,99 Euro- Bellarom Kaffee Crema Gustoso RFA, 1.000 Gramm, neu 10,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 10,99 Euro/ 1 Kilogramm) statt 11,99 Euro- Bellarom Caffé Crema Classico RFA, 1.000 Gramm, neu 11,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 11,99 Euro/ 1 Kilogramm) statt 12,99 Euro- Bellarom Café Crema ganze Bohne UTZ, 1.000 Gramm, neu 11,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 11,99 Euro/ 1 Kilogramm) statt 12,99 Euro- Bellarom Café Espresso ganze Bohne UTZ, 1.000 Gramm, neu 11,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 11,99 Euro/ 1 Kilogramm) statt 12,99 Euro- Bellarom Café Espresso Intenso ganze Bohne UTZ, 1.000 Gramm, neu 10,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 10,99 Euro/ 1 Kilogramm) statt 11,99 Euro- Bellarom Kaffeepads Crema 40er, 276 Gramm, neu 5,19 Euro (Grundpreis: 18,80 Euro/ 1 Kilogramm) statt 5,39 Euro- Bellarom Kaffeepads Gold 40er, 276 Gramm, neu 5,19 Euro (Grundpreis: 18,80 Euro/ 1 Kilogramm) statt 5,39 Euro- Bellarom Kaffeepads Fein & Mild 40er, 276 Gramm, neu 5,19 Euro (Grundpreis: 18,80 Euro/ 1 Kilogramm) statt 5,39 Euro- Bellarom Kaffeepads entcoffeiniert 40er, 276 Gramm, neu 5,19 Euro (Grundpreis: 18,80 Euro/ 1 Kilogramm) statt 5,39 Euro- Bellarom Kaffee Kräftig, 500 Gramm, neu 4,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 9,98 Euro/ 1 Kilogramm) statt 5,49 Euro- Bellarom Kaffee Mild & Fein gemahlen UTZ, 500 Gramm, neu 5,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 11,98 Euro/ 1 Kilogramm) statt 6,49 Euro- Bellarom Kaffee entcoffeiniert, 500 Gramm, neu 5,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 11,98 Euro/ 1 Kilogramm) statt 6,49 Euro- Bellarom Kaffee Gold UTZ, 500 Gramm, neu 5,99 Euro (Grundpreis: 11,98 Euro/ 1 Kilogamm) statt 6,49 Euro* Nach Angaben des deutschen Kaffeeverbandes: https://ots.de/3tHDRu