Specificity Inc.: Specificity Reports Surge in New Client Partnerships as Strategic Growth Initiatives Begin Delivering Results

SARASOTA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / Specificity (OTCID:SPTY), a leading performance marketing agency known for its proprietary advertising technology and human verified audience targeting, today announced a surge of new client partnerships across multiple industries following a series of strategic growth initiatives previously outlined by the company.

Over the past several months, Specificity has announced multiple initiatives designed to accelerate expansion, including securing strategic capital, entering the $600 billion U.S. home services market, and outlining aggressive growth plans for 2026 after achieving positive cash flow. The company also reported increasing demand and rising client acquisition across several verticals.

Today's announcement represents the early results of the strategic roadmap Specificity communicated in recent months, reinforcing the company's commitment to disciplined growth, expanding client partnerships, and continued investment in proprietary marketing technology.

Today, those initiatives are translating into measurable momentum as a growing number of organizations partner with Specificity to drive performance focused marketing and demand generation.

As brands continue to demand greater accountability, transparency, and performance from their marketing investments, Specificity's hybrid model combining advanced advertising technology with strategic marketing execution has positioned the agency as a trusted partner for companies seeking measurable results.

"The market is shifting quickly and brands are no longer willing to pay for impressions that never reach real people," said Jason Wood, CEO of Specificity. "We made it clear that we were entering this year focused on growth and strategic partnerships, and it is encouraging to see those initiatives already translating into strong demand from organizations looking for accountable marketing performance."

Specificity confirmed the addition of several new client partners in recent weeks including:

Grizzly Garage Door - An Ohio based garage door service provider partnering with Specificity to accelerate lead generation and expand market reach.

Celina Tent Inc. - A national manufacturer of commercial grade tents and event infrastructure engaging Specificity to strengthen digital demand generation.

FortyTwo Inc. - A provider of event production and AV technology solutions partnering with Specificity to strengthen digital visibility and support continued growth.

Spartan Air Services - A veteran-owned residential and commercial HVAC company serving Southwest Florida, partnering with Specificity to drive qualified homeowner and commercial demand through performance-focused marketing campaigns.

Northland Regional Chamber of Commerce - A leading Kansas City business organization partnering with Specificity both as a client and community partner as the agency expands its presence in the region where CEO Jason Wood has longstanding roots and where several team members actively support local business initiatives.

Each partnership reflects Specificity's continued focus on working with ambitious organizations that value measurable marketing performance, transparent data, and accountable growth strategies.

With new partnerships spanning multiple industries and regions, Specificity continues to expand its client portfolio while maintaining the performance driven approach that has defined the agency since its founding.

About Specificity, Inc.

Specificity (OTCID: SPTY) is a performance-driven digital marketing firm revolutionizing how brands connect with real people. Leveraging advanced ad tech and proprietary data, Specificity enables precision targeting of in-market consumers across display, social, and video-guaranteeing that every campaign reaches the right human, in the right place, at the right time.

For further information about Specificity Inc. and the range of digital marketing solutions offered, visit - https://www.specificityinc.com/. Specificity also has a growing online community across social media, including Facebook and LinkedIn. Specificity is a publicly traded company, ticker symbol SPTY.



