Inverter Market worth $54.57 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Inverter Market size is projected to grow from USD 25.33 billion in 2025 and to reach USD 54.57 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.6% during the forecast period.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 100 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Inverter Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

The market is rapidly expanding, driven by the rising demand for effective DC-to-AC power conversion in renewable energy systems, grid modernization, and electrification trends. This demand is primarily driven by the mass deployment of solar photovoltaic systems, the integration of energy storage, the adoption of electric vehicles, and the use of smart grids. Compared to conventional power conversion devices, inverters are more efficient and offer superior grid support capabilities. They have lower total harmonic distortion, a faster response to grid variations, and can be readily integrated with battery systems. These characteristics contribute to grid stability and reliability, especially as more renewable energy installations, such as large-scale solar farms, rooftop solar, wind projects, and hybrid renewable systems, are being established worldwide. With the increase in inverter-based resources and their replacement of synchronous generation, smart, grid-forming, and high-efficiency inverters have become essential. These advanced inverters can provide synthetic inertia, offer fault ride-through capacity, support reactive power, and mitigate active power curtailment, lowering energy losses and improving overall performance in the new power systems.

Inverter Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2030

2021-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 25.33 billion

USD 25.33 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 54.57 billion

USD 54.57 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 16.6%

By end user, utility segment to dominate market during forecast period.

The utility segment is projected to account for the largest share of the inverter market during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the large-scale integration of renewable energy sources, as well as the transmission and distribution networks connecting to the grid. Inverters play crucial roles in these applications, including efficient DC-to-AC conversion, grid synchronization, voltage and frequency regulation, and overall system reliability. These functions are essential for utility-scale operations. The deployment of large-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) farms, wind projects, hybrid renewable facilities, and energy storage systems by electrical utilities makes inverters essential for delivering key grid services. These services include advanced grid support, reactive power compensation, synthetic inertia through grid-forming controls, fault ride-through capability, and the connection of these facilities to high-voltage transmission lines and high-voltage direct current (HVDC) systems. These services are now important in current power systems that combine substantial quantities of intermittent renewable energy sources with converter-based generation and massive grid modernization activities. In the utility-scale market, inverters offer several significant advantages compared to other technologies. They are highly efficient, produce minimal harmonic distortion, and can handle overloads effectively. Additionally, inverters respond quickly to changes in demand and are known for their long-term reliability with minimal maintenance required. They are capable of supporting high MVA/MW across wide geographical areas, reducing system losses, and providing advanced features such as active power curtailment and strict adherence to grid codes.

By connection type, grid-tied segment to dominate market during forecast period

The grid-tied segment is expected to hold the largest share of the inverter market during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective power conversion into the electrical grid, as well as the need to integrate with existing grids. Net metering and the ability to export excess power are also essential for most renewable energy applications, which require seamless synchronization with the current electrical infrastructure. On-grid or grid-connected inverters provide even better advantages, such as high conversion efficiency, low total harmonic distortion, sophisticated grid support features, voltage/frequency ride-through, anti-islanding protection, reactive power control, and full compliance with strict grid codes. These inverters are specifically designed for use in various situations, making them highly suitable for large-scale solar PV farms, rooftop solar systems, commercial and industrial applications, and hybrid renewable projects with high grid penetration. In these contexts, off-grid or standalone systems might not be as scalable, cost-effective, or capable of interacting with the grid effectively. Grid-tied systems minimize energy losses, support bidirectional power flow, and integrate with large-scale transmission grids and HVDC interconnections. They help utilities and end-users efficiently manage renewable energy output and improve overall energy efficiency.

Asia Pacific to exhibit highest growth rate during forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing market for inverters during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to rapid urbanization, industrialization, extensive electrification programs, and significant adoption of renewable energy sources in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, as well as in emerging markets across Southeast Asia. The ambitious renewable energy goals in the region, especially solar PV, wind, and hybrid infrastructure, require efficient inverters, which are reliable in converting DC power generated by solar panels, batteries, and other sources into consistent AC to integrate into the grid and be consumed. The inverters are essential in facilitating grid stability and ensuring a harmonious integration of intermittent renewable generation, which offers capabilities such as voltage regulation, frequency support, reactive power control, anti-islanding protection, and advanced grid-forming capability to enable high penetration of inverter-based resources and avoid grid instability in emerging power systems. Countries like China and India are making significant investments in grid modernization, smart grid development, and efficiently transporting power from remote, renewable energy-rich areas to load centers. This includes utility-scale solar farms, rooftop solar installations, energy storage projects, and ultra-high voltage transmission networks.

Top Companies in Inverter Industry:

Some of the major players in the Inverter Market are Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Sungrow (China), TBEA Co., Ltd. (China), SMA Solar Technology AG (Germany), and Enphase Energy (US).

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China) is a global pioneer of digital power and smart photovoltaic (PV) inverter solutions that hasten the incorporation of renewable energy and can sustain operational grid stability. Huawei, under its brand name FusionSolar, provides a wide range of high-efficiency solar inverters and photovoltaic energy systems used in residential, commercial & industrial, and utility-scale power generation. The offerings of Huawei in the inverter category consist of string inverters, grid-forming energy storage systems that are hybrid, utility PV inverters, and sophisticated smart controllers that utilize AI-enabled monitoring, predictive diagnostics, and cloud-linked optimization to maximize power production and system availability. Huawei inverters are well-known for their innovative digital power electronics, effective smart grid management, and strong integration with battery storage and energy management systems. These features enhance grid compliance and boost energy yields across various operational environments. The company has operations in over 170 countries and regions, with a good presence in Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, and is still extending its clean-energy operations as a wider digital power plan.

Sungrow (China) is a leading international provider of photovoltaic inverters and energy conversion solutions, with products that encompass residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale solar energy systems. Headquartered in Hefei, Anhui Province, the company specializes in the research and development of advanced inverter technology. It offers a wide variety of solutions, such as micro-inverters, string inverters, central inverters, and modular inverter systems with power capacities ranging from hundreds of kilowatts to megawatts. The company boasts of high conversion efficiency, strong grid support capabilities, including grid forming and reactive power control, as well as intelligent diagnostics that improve the reliability and payback of PV projects. Sungrow has acquired a significant share of the global market, serving over 150 countries with a robust network of services, and has become one of the most reputable inverter brands in the world. Its products' applications include residential rooftops, commercial rooftops, large ground-mounted plants, and utility-scale solar projects with an increasing focus on integrated PV + ESS systems, to satisfy the requirements of evolving grid codes and renewable-integration requirements.

