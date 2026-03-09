Sprint Moving Service Wins 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Moving Companies in London

LONDON, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / Sprint Moving Service, a full-service moving company offering packing, unpacking, climate-controlled storage, and residential and commercial relocations across London and beyond, has been awarded the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the Moving Companies category for the 3rd consecutive year in the London region. Recognized for its reliable, professional service and commitment to treating every move with care, Sprint Moving Service continues to set the standard for quality moving solutions in southwestern Ontario.

Since 2007, Sprint Moving Service has assisted thousands of London residents and businesses with their relocation needs. Its team of professional movers handles local, long-distance and cross-North America moves, offering transparent pricing, careful tracking of belongings, and customized service at every step. The company is an accredited business with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) holding an A+ rating, a member of the Canadian Association of Movers (CAM), and consistently ranked among the top-three movers in London through local reader-choice surveys.

Tailored Moving Solutions with Care

Sprint Moving Service provides end-to-end solutions: residential and commercial moves, packing and unpacking services, climate-controlled storage, and long-haul shipping across Canada and the U.S. The company treats each shipment as if it were their own, which is reflected in hundreds of five-star Google reviews praising its attention to detail, scheduling flexibility and careful handling of valuables. Clients also benefit from the company's modern fleet, secure storage facility and a focus on minimal disruption during moves.

"Our aim is to make moving stress-free and reliable," says the Sprint Moving Service team. "From the first box we pack to the final item delivered, we prioritise care, clarity and your peace of mind."

A Reputation Built on Reliability

Sprint Moving Service stands out for its strong reputation in the region. Among the features cited by customers are:

Transparent, upfront estimates and no hidden fees.

Climate-controlled storage for clients whose timeline or locations change.

Skilled movers who arrive on time, handle items conscientiously and respect client homes or offices.

A high volume of repeat customers and referral business thanks to consistently positive outcomes.

These elements contribute to the company's standing as a trusted partner for residential and commercial clients alike and underscore the relationships Sprint Moving Service builds within the community.

Recognition Based on Independent Research

The Consumer Choice Award is determined by independent market research that measures consumer perceptions, satisfaction and overall business performance - not by public votes or judging panels. For Sprint Moving Service, this honour reflects the confidence London clients place in its service and reputation across hundreds of moves.

"We are deeply honoured to receive this award," says the team. "It confirms the trust our clients have placed in us and motivates us to continue delivering top-tier moving service with integrity and professionalism."

Continuing A Commitment to Excellence

As moving-industry demands evolve, Sprint Moving Service remains focused on improving its services, expanding storage capacity, refining logistic systems and enhancing communication with clients throughout the relocation process. With its solid foundation, excellent reviews and strong community presence, Sprint Moving Service is well-positioned to continue as a leader in residential and commercial moving in London and beyond.

To learn more or request a free quote, visit www.sprintmoving.ca or CLICK HERE.

About Sprint Moving Service

Sprint Moving Service is a London, Ontario-based moving company founded in 2007. Offering local and long-distance moves, climate-controlled storage, packing and unpacking services, the company emphasizes professionalism, transparency and care. Accredited by the BBB and a member of CAM, Sprint Moving Service serves residential and commercial clients across southwestern Ontario and beyond.

About Consumer Choice Award

Since 1987, the Consumer Choice Award has recognised business excellence across North America. Through rigorous independent consumer research, only companies with outstanding customer satisfaction, strong reputation and reliable performance earn this distinction. Learn more at www.ccaward.com.

