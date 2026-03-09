ACF Surfaces Inc. Receives 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Countertops in Hamilton

HAMILTON, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / CF Surfaces Inc. has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Countertops category, recognizing the company's commitment to delivering high-quality custom surface solutions for residential and commercial spaces across the Hamilton region.

A Canadian-owned designer and installer, ACF Surfaces Inc. brings extensive experience in crafting countertops from quartz, granite, solid surface materials and more. The company guides clients through each stage of the process, beginning with consultation and precise measurements, followed by fabrication and professional installation. Every project is approached with a focus on both long-term durability and visual impact.

Based in Stoney Creek, ACF Surfaces serves homeowners, renovators and builders throughout the greater Hamilton area. Its showroom offers clients the opportunity to explore a wide selection of materials, finishes and integrated sink options in person. This hands-on experience allows customers to make informed decisions that align with both their design preferences and functional requirements.

Rather than offering one-size-fits-all solutions, the team prioritizes understanding how each space will be used. Material recommendations are made with consideration for lifestyle, maintenance needs and overall design cohesion. From contemporary kitchen renovations to commercial applications, the company emphasizes craftsmanship, accuracy and clean installation practices to ensure a polished final result.

"Being acknowledged with this award reflects the trust our clients place in our team and the consistency we strive to maintain in every project," said the team at ACF Surfaces Inc. "Our goal is to deliver surfaces that are not only visually appealing but also built to perform for years to come."

The Consumer Choice Award recognizes businesses that demonstrate strong service standards, reputation and customer satisfaction within their respective markets. For ACF Surfaces Inc., this distinction highlights its steady presence in the Hamilton marketplace and its ongoing dedication to personalized service and quality workmanship.

Looking ahead, ACF Surfaces Inc. remains focused on supporting projects of all sizes with thoughtful design guidance and carefully executed installations. By combining technical expertise with a client-centred approach, the company continues to help transform everyday spaces through durable, well-crafted surface solutions.

About ACF Surfaces Inc.

ACF Surfaces Inc. is a Canadian countertop designer and installer based in Hamilton, Ontario. Specializing in custom surfaces for kitchens, bathrooms and interior environments, the company offers quartz, granite, solid surface and integrated sink options. Through consultation, fabrication and installation, ACF Surfaces Inc. delivers tailored solutions for residential and commercial clients. To learn more, visit www.acfsurfaces.com. About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more. Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/acf-surfaces-inc.-receives-2026-consumer-choice-award-for-counte-1144877