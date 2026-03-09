Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Interactive Unveils New Brand Identity and Positioning Focused on Measurable Growth and Attribution

Modernized brand reflects company's evolution, AI-powered innovation, and commitment to delivering provable business impact.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), today announced the launch of its new brand identity, including a redesigned logo, refreshed visual system, and updated market positioning that reflects the company's evolution into a more modern and technology-forward platform built for enterprise growth. The refreshed brand also reflects Snipp's continued evolution as a value-added SaaS company that enables brands to drive measurable outcomes from their marketing investments.

With technology advancing rapidly and AI reshaping how organizations operate, measure performance, and engage customers and as the company's platform, capabilities, and global footprint have expanded, the company recognized the need for a brand that more accurately represents the scale of its innovation and the role it plays as a trusted partner to leading brands worldwide.

The new branding marks a natural step forward in Snipp's journey. It better captures who Snipp is today and where it's headed while reinforcing what has always defined the company: a commitment to innovation, reliable technology, and client success. Its values, platform strength, and customer focus remain unchanged.

"This evolution reflects both our maturity as a technology platform and our vision for the future," said Atul Sabharwal, CEO of Snipp. "Our new brand signals confidence in our AI powered technology and our focus on helping clients achieve measurable growth, establish trusted data foundations, and clearly attribute marketing impact. As a value-added SaaS platform, we're focused on delivering scalable technology that helps brands turn marketing engagement into measurable business outcomes. Same DNA. Sharper signal."

Positioning Built for Modern Marketers

Snipp's updated positioning centers on one of the biggest challenges facing brand leaders today: proving that marketing investments translate into actual product movement. Retailer data silos, fragmented reporting, and limited visibility often prevent marketers from clearly linking media spend to sales impact.

The company's platform is designed to solve that problem by providing brands with a reliable source of truth that connects campaigns directly to verified purchase behavior. Through capabilities such as SKU-level receipt validation, cross-retailer promotions, rebates, and loyalty programs, brands can move beyond assumptions and third-party dependencies to access clear, defensible performance data.

In today's environment, surface-level engagement metrics are no longer enough. Marketing leaders need verified outcomes they can trust. Snipp helps transform fragmented data into actionable insight, enabling organizations to link activity to measurable growth and confidently demonstrate impact.

Built for a Data-Driven Future

The refreshed brand underscores Snipp's commitment to innovation and the continued expansion of its value-added SaaS capabilities as AI continues to transform how companies operate, measure performance, and engage consumers. The platform integrates advanced validation, compliance safeguards, and AI-driven fraud protection to ensure programs are secure, accurate, and scalable across markets and jurisdictions.

With this launch, Snipp strengthens its position as a partner for brands seeking clarity, accountability, and verified performance in an increasingly complex data ecosystem.

The new brand experience is now live at www.snipp.com

About Snipp

Snipp Interactive Inc.?(TSX-V:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF) is a leading AI-powered technology provider in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp helps brands drive actions, prove performance, and unlock insights across consumer and channel marketing strategies by connecting promotions, sweepstakes, offers, rebates, rewards, loyalty, and media programs directly to verified purchases.

Snipp's modular platform enables Fortune 500 brands, agencies, and partners to run both short-term and always-on programs at scale, transforming engagement into proven outcomes and owned first-party intelligence that powers meaningful, measurable growth. Snipp's AI-powered receipt and transaction validation capabilities have become an industry standard, enabling accurate, retailer-agnostic measurement.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. Snipp is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF. For more information, visit Snipp's website at www.snipp.com and its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Snipp Interactive Inc.

Malcolm Davidson

Chief Financial Officer (Interim)

investors@snipp.com

1-888-99-SNIPP

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as changes in demand for and prices for the products of the company or the materials required to produce those products, labour relations problems, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright Snipp Interactive Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE: Snipp Interactive Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/snipp-interactive-unveils-new-brand-identity-and-positioning-foc-1145043