The 3 kW N3300S inverter combines a pure sine wave inverter with an integrated MPPT solar charge controller for small residential and hybrid PV systems. The unit supports multiple power sources, flexible battery chemistries, and rapid grid/off-grid switching.China-based inverter and energy storage system provider Hinen has unveiled a 3 kW off-grid inverter intended for applications in residential solar and backup power applications. The device, dubbed N3300S, integrates a solar inverter and charge controller in a compact unit designed for small off-grid and hybrid PV systems. The inverter features ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...