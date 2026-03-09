TASKING optimizes AUTOSAR software development workflows from requirements through verification and deployment with integration of and enhancements to its compiler tools (VX-toolset and SmartCode), BlueBox debuggers, winIDEA IDE, and the LDRA tool suite

TASKING, a global leader in high-performance embedded software development tools, today announced expansion of the integrated TASKING toolchain to optimize AUTOSAR workflows for multicore automotive systems that must adhere to functional safety and security mandates. Example customer applications include software-defined vehicles, ADAS/ADS (automated braking, automated steering, infotainment, telematics, adaptive cruise control), zone controllers, central control units, battery management, chassis, and powertrain systems.

Enhancements to the toolchain include more efficient compilation, certified libraries, extensive debugging and profiling capabilities, and accurate, in-depth system analysis and verification. Together, these improvements create a best-in-class solution to build, optimize, verify, and deploy complex automotive applications faster, with less risk, and at a lower development cost.

The TASKING toolchain seamlessly integrates complete end-to-end compile, debug, and test capabilities to accelerate the full development lifecycle from requirements through verification, certification, and deployment of functionally safe and secure embedded real-time systems. Tools designed to work together enable unique capabilities difficult or impossible to achieve using individual tools, including assessing, optimizing, and mitigating hidden multicore timing interference issues. In addition, AI-assisted automation takes over many tedious and time-consuming manual tasks, freeing developers to focus on value-added design.

"TASKING is already a trusted partner in the AUTOSAR ecosystem as a certified tool supplier," said Christoph Herzog, Co-CEO of TASKING. "With this release, we now offer a highly optimized toolchain that specifically addresses the challenges of designing and certifying AUTOSAR-based multicore systems where performance, functional safety, and security are essential. We achieved this by combining our high-performance compilation and debugging technology with the industry's most advanced software quality analysis, verification, and compliance management tools."

Optimized for AUTOSAR-based Applications

The AUTomotive Open System ARchitecture (AUTOSAR) is a standardized software architecture framework used by the automotive industry to define a common platform for developing modular, reusable, and interoperable software for Electronic Control Units (ECUs). AUTOSAR-based systems today use advanced multicore processors and enable the use of exceptionally powerful and complex software. To address these challenges, the TASKING toolchain includes:

Latest compiler and linker/locator technology to build high-performance and functionally safe automotive production software leveraging the AUTOSAR platform

Targeted and proven support of each device and all cores for various microcontroller unit (MCU) families empowering the platform

Industry's Go-to Compiler Toolchain for AUTOSAR Microcontroller Abstraction Layer (MCAL) build and certification

Industry-leading timing analysis and multicore profiling leveraging advanced timing capabilities built into BlueBox debuggers

Comprehensive testing and verification of automotive software applications, including those running on an AUTOSAR stack

AUTOSAR OS awareness enabled with debug/trace tools

AUTOSAR coding standards compliance

AUTOSAR application testing and structural coverage analysis

Broadest support of physical and virtual AUTOSAR-based targets

Support for ISO 26262, ISO/SAE 21434

Support through ASIL D

The TASKING toolchain also enables continuous integration, continuous deployment, and continuous verification (CI/CD/CV). It is qualified for functional safety and security, and leverages target hardware virtualization to enable pre-silicon development and testing. The toolchain also enables global team collaboration and project management, as well as simplifies fleet license management.

TASKING has optimized its toolchain for use with many multicore processors intended for automotive systems, including the Infineon AURIX (Tricore), NXP S32K, and Renesas RH850 families. For example, TASKING tools are part of the Infineon DRIVECORE software bundles that streamline application development on Infineon microcontrollers.

"TASKING works directly with industry leaders in AUTOSAR-based technology," Herzog said. "Early partner access to technology enables us to develop tools optimized for AUTOSAR-based architectures, which in turn gives our customers a competitive edge. We are committed to continuing to deliver the advanced tools OEMs need to deliver functionally safe and secure automotive applications."

LDRA, which TASKING acquired in 2025, is a member of both the Renesas R-Car Consortium and Renesas Ready Partner Network. Both TASKING and LDRA are official NXP partners and part of the NXP S32K Partner Ecosystem. In addition, TASKING is a preferred partner of Infineon Technologies.

Learn how the TASKING toolchain is changing the way the world develops embedded software. The overall compile debug test portfolio, including AI capabilities, will be showcased by TASKING at Embedded World 2026, in Hall 4, Booth 4-150.

About TASKING

TASKING is a leading provider of embedded software development tools that compile, debug, and test. These tools enable embedded software engineers to develop reliable, high-performance applications for a safer future. Founded in 1977, TASKING is committed to expanding its portfolio to deliver a single-supplier, certifiable toolchain. As a trusted partner focused on customer need, expertise and a commitment to sustainability, TASKING and its integrated toolchain accelerates the software development lifecycle for safety and security critical applications in industries such as automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, robotics and others.

