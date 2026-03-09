Movellus Advanced Clocking IP Selected for QuickLogic's Strategic Radiation Hardened FPGA Program

Movellus Aeonic Generate IP Family Continues Expansion in Defense and Space Applications

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Movellus, today announced that its high-performance clocking technology has been selected for QuickLogic Corporation's (NASDAQ: QUIK) Strategic Radiation Hardened (SRH) FPGA program. This partnership marks a significant step forward in securing the domestic supply chain for highly reliable, programmable logic in the world's most demanding strategic environments.

"Our partnership with Movellus is a key component in the successful execution of our Strategic Radiation Hardened FPGA program," said Brian Faith, President and CEO of QuickLogic. "This integration will support our broader objective of providing the defense and aerospace industries with a robust, domestically sourced and fabricated programmable logic platform that meets the rigorous demands of strategic-grade applications."

"Collaborating with QuickLogic underscores the importance of resilient IP for high reliability, mission-critical applications," said Mo Faisal, CEO of Movellus. "Through our involvement in this initiative, we are helping to ensure that next-generation defense, aerospace and space systems have the robust clocking foundation necessary to maintain performance and reliability in the most challenging environments."

About Movellus

Movellus provides critical power and performance optimization technology that is integrated into an array of applications ranging from edge AI devices to performance-centric cloud datacenter compute and networking offerings. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, with R&D centers in Michigan and Toronto. Visit us at: www.movellus.com.

Movellus, the Movellus logo, Aeonic, Aeonic Generate, Aeonic Power, Aeonic Insight, and Intelligent Clock Networks are among the trademarks of Movellus. The term "Movellus" refers to Movellus Circuits Inc and/or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in eFPGA Hard IP, discrete FPGAs, and endpoint AI solutions. QuickLogic's unique approach combines cutting-edge technology with open-source tools to deliver highly customizable, low-power solutions for aerospace and defense, industrial, computing, and consumer markets. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

