Montag, 09.03.2026
Verdoppelt - und noch nicht am Ziel? Dieser Rohstoff-Explorer profitiert vom Antimon-Boom
WKN: A2PZ3W | ISIN: GB00BKM0ZJ18 | Ticker-Symbol: 48W
09.03.26 | 11:43
PR Newswire
09.03.2026 12:24 Uhr
Pensana Plc - Adjournment of General Meeting and Corporate Presentation

Pensana Plc - Adjournment of General Meeting and Corporate Presentation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 09

9 March 2026

THISANNOUNCEMENTCONTAINSINSIDE INFORMATION

Pensana Plc

("Pensana" or the "Company")

Adjournment of General Meeting and Corporate Presentation

Further to the announcement of 4 March 2026, Pensana (PRE.LSE) advises that the General Meeting scheduled for today was adjourned until further notice without the resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting being put to the meeting.

The Company confirms that the presentation slides from the Chairman's Corporate Presentation have been published on the Company's website: www.pensana.co.uk.

The information contained within this announcement is considered by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No.596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information will be considered to be in the public domain. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Paul Atherley (Chairman).

-ENDS-

Forfurtherinformation,pleasecontact:

Shareholder/analystenquiries:

PensanaPlc

Paul Atherley, Chairman

IR@pensana.co.uk

Tim George, Chief Executive Officer

Rob Kaplan, Chief Financial Officer


