Transit Trailer Limited Wins 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Trailer Rental, Leasing & Sales in Waterloo

WATERLOO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / Transit Trailer Limited, a leading multi-line trailer dealer offering sales, leasing, parts, and service, has been awarded the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the Trailer Rental, Leasing & Sales category for Waterloo. With decades of industry experience and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Transit Trailer continues to set the standard for excellence in trailer solutions.

Founded in 1974, Transit Trailer has grown into a trusted name across Ontario and Quebec, operating multiple branch locations in cities including Chatham, Kitchener, London, Mississauga, and Quebec City.

Transit Trailer offers an extensive product lineup, encompassing new and used trailers, dump trailers, dry vans, flatbeds, live bottom trailers, reefers, grain hoppers, and more. The company also provides flexible leasing options for dry vans, reefers, and flatbeds, enabling businesses to scale their fleets without the full capital investment.

Their parts and service divisions support clients with maintenance, repairs, and a broad inventory of trailer components. Transit Trailer maintains fully equipped service shops and licensed mechanics to keep fleets operational and reliable.

Expertise Rooted in Longevity

With over 50 years in the trailer industry, Transit Trailer blends institutional knowledge with continuous innovation. The company's team of product specialists assists clients in selecting the right trailer for their application, considering load types, route requirements, and durability.

Transit Trailer also acts as a distributor for leading manufacturers, including ABS, Brandon, Stargate, BWS, Lode King, CIMC, and others-ensuring access to quality equipment and parts.

Customer-Centric Approach

Transit Trailer's success is built on more than equipment-it's about relationships. Clients receive personalized attention from start to finish: consultation, selection, leasing or purchase, servicing, and support. The company's commitment to transparency, reliability, and integrity has earned it a solid reputation among fleets, contractors, and transport professionals.

"Our focus is on providing equipment that works for you-not just selling trailers," says the Transit Trailer team. "We support clients throughout the lifecycle of the products, from lease or sale to parts and repair."

Recognition Backed by Research

The Consumer Choice Award is unique in North America in honoring business excellence based on independent market research. Winners are selected through evaluation of consumer perceptions, satisfaction, and reputation-not by public voting or panels.

For Transit Trailer Limited, this recognition affirms the confidence clients place in their services and underscores its standing as a leader in the trailer rental, leasing, and sales industry.

"We are honoured to receive this award," says the Transit Trailer team. "It's a reflection of the long-term relationships we've built with customers and our ongoing commitment to delivering quality, reliability, and value."

Onward & Upward

As demand for efficient, dependable fleet equipment continues, Transit Trailer plans to expand its leasing options, enrich its service capacity, and optimize logistical support for clients across the Waterloo region and beyond.

With decades of experience, a broad product offering, and a customer-first culture, Transit Trailer is well positioned to remain a trusted partner for businesses in need of trailers they can count on.

