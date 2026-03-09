Anzeige
Montag, 09.03.2026
09.03.2026 12:26 Uhr
Structured Restoration recognized as 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in Hamilton and Niagara

HAMILTON, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / Structured Restoration has received the 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the Fire and Water Damage Restoration category for both the Hamilton and Niagara regions, recognizing its work supporting residential and commercial property recovery following emergencies.

Structured Restoration provides restoration services for properties affected by fire, water damage, storms, and mould. The company responds to incidents with trained technicians and structured processes designed to limit further damage, stabilize affected spaces, and support recovery efforts.

The company operates with certified technicians available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Services are delivered to homeowners and businesses requiring timely response and coordinated restoration following unexpected damage. Work is completed in accordance with industry standards and environmental considerations where applicable.

Structured Restoration supports clients through each stage of the restoration process, from initial assessment through cleanup and repair. Clear communication and coordinated service are used to help property owners navigate the practical steps required after damage occurs.

"This recognition reflects the consistency of our response and the professionalism of our team," said Paul Robertson, President of Structured Restoration. "Our focus is on providing reliable restoration services and supporting property owners during challenging situations."

The 2026 Consumer Choice Award reflects the company's continued presence in both the Hamilton and Niagara markets and its role in delivering dependable restoration services across the regions.

As it continues operating across southern Ontario, Structured Restoration remains focused on providing fire and water damage restoration services supported by certified expertise, structured response, and operational reliability.

About Structured Restoration
Structured Restoration is a fire and water damage restoration company serving residential and commercial clients across Hamilton, Niagara, and surrounding areas. The company provides emergency response, cleanup, and restoration services for properties affected by fire, flooding, storms, and mould, with certified technicians available 24/7/365. Structured Restoration focuses on coordinated response and professional service to support property recovery. For more information, visit www.structuredrestoration.com.

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/structured-restoration-recognized-as-2026-consumer-choice-award-1144896

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
