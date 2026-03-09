Smart Home Irrigation & Lighting Inc. Receives 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Irrigation Systems in Niagara

NIAGARA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / Smart Home Irrigation & Lighting Inc. has been named a 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Irrigation Systems category for the second consecutive year, reflecting its continued provision of professionally installed and serviced irrigation systems across the Niagara region.

With more than 15 years of experience in the irrigation industry, Smart Home Irrigation & Lighting Inc. provides residential and commercial clients with systems designed for long-term performance and reliability. The company places strong emphasis on clean, precise installations and structured service from the initial consultation through project completion.

All work is carried out by certified technicians, and the company is fully insured. Smart Home Irrigation & Lighting Inc. has also earned Rain Bird Select Contractor status after its installations and service practices were vetted by Rain Bird representatives, reflecting adherence to established industry standards for system design, installation, and maintenance.

Rather than focusing solely on installation, the company prioritizes ongoing customer relationships. Clear communication, dependable scheduling, and attention to detail are treated as essential components of every project. This approach allows clients to feel confident that their systems are properly installed, maintained, and supported over time.

Smart Home Irrigation & Lighting Inc. offers competitive pricing within the Niagara market, balancing value with workmanship and service quality. Its team works with clients to design systems that meet both functional needs and budget considerations, ensuring efficient water use without compromising performance.

"This recognition reflects the care our team puts into every project," said the team at Smart Home Irrigation & Lighting Inc. "We focus on doing the work properly, maintaining high standards, and providing service our customers can rely on."

Consumer Choice Award highlights businesses that demonstrate consistent service quality and strong community trust. For Smart Home Irrigation & Lighting Inc., the recognition aligns with years of steady work and a focus on professional standards within the irrigation industry.

As the company continues serving the Niagara region, Smart Home Irrigation & Lighting Inc. remains committed to delivering dependable irrigation solutions supported by certified expertise, clean installation practices, and attentive service.

