09.03.2026 12:26 Uhr
Kleinschmidt Surveying Expands Global Marketplace for Professional Surveying Equipment as Demand for Geospatial Technology Accelerates

Worldwide distributor offers Trimble, Leica, and Topcon surveying solutions at competitive prices to support surveyors, engineers, and construction professionals.

NAVA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / Kleinschmidt Surveying, a global distributor of professional surveying and geospatial equipment, today announced the expansion of its international marketplace offering advanced surveying instruments from leading manufacturers including Trimble, Leica Geosystems, and Topcon.

Global Surveying Market Continues to Expand

The global surveying and geospatial equipment market is experiencing strong growth driven by infrastructure modernization, digital construction workflows, and the adoption of reality-capture technologies.

Industry analysts estimate that the global surveying equipment market is expected to surpass $12 billion by the end of the decade, supported by rapid urbanization and increased investment in transportation, energy, and smart city development.

Modern surveying technologies now integrate high-precision GNSS positioning, robotic automation, and 3D reality capture, allowing surveyors to collect highly accurate spatial data faster than ever before.

"Surveying technology is evolving rapidly as projects demand faster data collection, higher precision, and seamless digital workflows," said John Haines, CEO of Kleinschmidt Surveying. "Professionals today require equipment that integrates positioning, scanning, and subsurface detection into one efficient workflow. Our goal is to make those technologies accessible to surveyors worldwide."

Top-Selling Surveying Equipment from Leading Manufacturers

Kleinschmidt Surveying provides a wide range of professional instruments widely used across construction and geospatial industries.

Among the company's most requested solutions are:

Robotic Total Stations

  • Trimble RTS673 Robotic Total Station

  • Sokkia iX-605 Robotic Total Station

3D Laser Scanning Solutions

  • Leica RTC360 for high-speed reality capture and digital modeling

Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) Systems

  • GSSI StructureScan Mini XT - A portable concrete scanning system designed for detecting rebar, conduits, and embedded utilities.

  • Proceq GP8000 GPR - A wireless GPR system designed for real-time subsurface visualization using mobile devices.

  • Proceq GP8800 GPR - A high-performance system capable of deeper penetration and advanced 3D subsurface imaging.

Network and Infrastructure Testing Equipment

In addition to surveying instruments, Kleinschmidt Surveying also supplies testing and measurement tools used in telecommunications and infrastructure inspection.

  • EXFO FTB-4 Pro OTDR Tester - A high-performance testing platform designed for fiber-optic network analysis and diagnostics.

Enabling Surveyors to Work Faster and More Efficiently

Modern surveying workflows increasingly rely on the integration of hardware and software platforms that enable seamless field-to-office data processing.

Advanced GNSS systems and robotic instruments allow surveyors to complete projects faster while maintaining millimeter-level accuracy.

"The future of surveying lies in intelligent instruments that connect field measurements with real-time data processing," Haines added. "By providing access to trusted technologies from Trimble, Leica, and Topcon, we help surveyors deliver precise results while improving productivity in the field."

About Kleinschmidt Surveying

Kleinschmidt Surveying is a global distributor of surveying, geospatial, and measurement equipment serving surveyors, engineers, and construction professionals. The company provides high-precision instruments including GNSS systems, robotic total stations, laser scanners, and underground detection technologies.

With a focus on precision, reliability, and affordability, Kleinschmidt Surveying helps professionals access advanced surveying tools that improve project accuracy and operational efficiency.

Media Contact

Charles White
Public Relations Manager
Kleinschmidt Surveying
Phone: +1 404-308-7111
Email: sales@kleinschmidtsurveying.com
Website: https://kleinschmidtsurveying.com

SOURCE: kleinschmidt surveying



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/kleinschmidt-surveying-expands-global-marketplace-for-professional-sur-1145045

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
