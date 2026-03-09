Toronto Rapper Avalanche the Architect Franchises His Snake Breeding Business with New Locations in the U.S.A.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / Avalanche the Architect, a Toronto-based entrepreneur and musician, today announced that he is franchising his successful snake breeding business. Now based in Canada, the company is opening locations in Texas and Nevada. He is similarly expanding the franchises of his S.O.S M.M.A martial arts gyms with new locations in the United States.

"We are in growth mode," explained Avalanche. "As we perfected our business model and operating procedures in Canada, we felt it was time to discover opportunities in the US. We feel fortunate to have found franchisees who are stepping up to invest in our format."

The snake business deals in rare, exotic, and high-end animals. It comprises four snake breeding warehouses located in Calgary, Toronto, Halifax, and Montreal. Each houses well over 40,000 snakes. The company employs 70 people and operates a snake sanctuary. The business is renowned for high standards of animal care and ethical breeding processes. It does business with amateur herpetologists and experienced collectors from around the world. The company also rents snakes for use in movie shoots, music videos, and live entertainment.

S.O.S M.M.A, which stands for "School of Submission" and "School of Striking," has been in business for 14 years and operates in eight locations across Canada and the United States. They offer self-defense and traditional boxing, as well as training in a variety of martial disciplines, including Muay Thai, traditional Karate, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Each location features high-end equipment and professional instructors.

Avalanche has been engaging in an intense personal martial arts routine for 24 years. He finds the practice necessary to maintain the physical stamina and health required by his intense touring schedule. He has trained extensively and earned multiple accolades for his martial arts skills.

The businesses emerged from Avalanche's deep personal interest in snakes and martial arts. He was a private breeder and collector of snakes before launching his snake business, and a long-time martial arts practitioner before launching his gym franchises.

For more information, visit http://www.avalanchethearchitect.com/

