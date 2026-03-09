Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Verdoppelt - und noch nicht am Ziel? Dieser Rohstoff-Explorer profitiert vom Antimon-Boom
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
09.03.2026 12:26 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Toronto Rapper Avalanche the Architect Franchises His Snake Breeding Business with New Locations in the U.S.A.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / Avalanche the Architect, a Toronto-based entrepreneur and musician, today announced that he is franchising his successful snake breeding business. Now based in Canada, the company is opening locations in Texas and Nevada. He is similarly expanding the franchises of his S.O.S M.M.A martial arts gyms with new locations in the United States.

"We are in growth mode," explained Avalanche. "As we perfected our business model and operating procedures in Canada, we felt it was time to discover opportunities in the US. We feel fortunate to have found franchisees who are stepping up to invest in our format."

The snake business deals in rare, exotic, and high-end animals. It comprises four snake breeding warehouses located in Calgary, Toronto, Halifax, and Montreal. Each houses well over 40,000 snakes. The company employs 70 people and operates a snake sanctuary. The business is renowned for high standards of animal care and ethical breeding processes. It does business with amateur herpetologists and experienced collectors from around the world. The company also rents snakes for use in movie shoots, music videos, and live entertainment.

S.O.S M.M.A, which stands for "School of Submission" and "School of Striking," has been in business for 14 years and operates in eight locations across Canada and the United States. They offer self-defense and traditional boxing, as well as training in a variety of martial disciplines, including Muay Thai, traditional Karate, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Each location features high-end equipment and professional instructors.

Avalanche has been engaging in an intense personal martial arts routine for 24 years. He finds the practice necessary to maintain the physical stamina and health required by his intense touring schedule. He has trained extensively and earned multiple accolades for his martial arts skills.

The businesses emerged from Avalanche's deep personal interest in snakes and martial arts. He was a private breeder and collector of snakes before launching his snake business, and a long-time martial arts practitioner before launching his gym franchises.

For more information, visit http://www.avalanchethearchitect.com/

Media Contact

Organization: Avalanche the Architect
Contact Person Name: Hugh Taylor
Website: http://www.avalanchethearchitect.com/
Email: hugh@hughtaylor.com
Contact Number: +13103837041
Country: Canada

SOURCE: Avalanche the Architect



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/toronto-rapper-avalanche-the-architect-franchises-his-snake-breeding-b-1144605

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.