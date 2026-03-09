Shaun Dunn Denture Clinic Recognized With 2026 Consumer Choice Award in Hamilton

HAMILTON, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / Shaun Dunn Denture Clinic has been recognized with the 2026 Consumer Choice Award, highlighting its commitment to personalized denture care, craftsmanship and patient satisfaction in the Hamilton and Niagara region. This recognition reflects the clinic's dedication to providing high quality denture services in a welcoming and professional environment.

With over 30 years of experience, Shaun Dunn has built a strong reputation as a trusted denturist known for skill, precision and compassionate care. Shaun personally handcrafts each denture, ensuring careful attention to detail and a customized fit for every patient. This hands on approach allows patients to receive dentures that are tailored to their individual needs, comfort and appearance.

Shaun Dunn Denture Clinic offers a wide range of denture services, supporting patients at various stages of their oral health journey. From initial consultations to final fittings, the clinic emphasizes clear communication and patient comfort throughout the entire process. Patients are encouraged to ask questions and are guided step by step, helping them feel relaxed and confident in their care.

Patient satisfaction is at the core of the clinic's philosophy. Shaun and his team take pride in creating a positive experience where patients feel respected, understood and supported. By combining technical expertise with a caring approach, the clinic has earned long standing trust from patients across Hamilton and the Niagara region.

Receiving the 2026 Consumer Choice Award is a meaningful milestone for Shaun Dunn Denture Clinic. "I am honoured to receive this recognition," said Shaun Dunn. "My goal has always been to provide dentures that not only function well but also help patients feel comfortable and confident. I am grateful to my patients for their trust and continued support."

The Consumer Choice Award recognizes businesses that demonstrate excellence within their industry and strong commitment to customer care. For Shaun Dunn Denture Clinic, this recognition reinforces the importance of personalized service, craftsmanship and a patient first approach.

As the clinic looks ahead to 2026 and beyond, Shaun Dunn Denture Clinic remains committed to maintaining high standards of care and continuing to provide a supportive and comfortable environment for every patient. With decades of experience and a focus on quality, the clinic continues to be a trusted choice for denture services in the region.

About Shaun Dunn Denture Clinic

Shaun Dunn Denture Clinic is a denture clinic serving patients in Hamilton and the Niagara region. With over 30 years of experience, Shaun Dunn personally handcrafts each denture, providing customized solutions tailored to individual patient needs. The clinic is dedicated to patient comfort, satisfaction and delivering a positive care experience. To learn more, visit www.hamiltondenturist.ca

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/shaun-dunn-denture-clinic-recognized-with-2026-consumer-choice-a-1144885