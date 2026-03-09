London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - Video production company BearJam has reported a rise in the number of clients requesting AI video, from just one in April 2025 to twelve in January 2026.





BearJam is an award-winning video production company based in London, offering both traditional and AI video for a range of sectors.

In April last year, they had just one AI video brief. Fast forward to January 2026, they had 12 AI video briefs, with demand accelerating in the final quarter of 2025.

Traditional, non-AI video briefs have remained consistent throughout the year.

Supporting market data from Fiverr's Fall 2025 Business Trends Index shows that demand for freelancers skilled in AI video creation rose 66% in the 6 months before December 2025, illustrating broader business interest in AI-driven video services.

This AI demand growth highlights how brands are integrating AI into creative and strategic planning, while moving beyond experimental use towards full operational adoption.

Brands are now also learning that while video was traditionally perceived as an expensive way to advertise, generative AI is now making it more accessible.

All of which is transforming the way video production companies work across the board.

Tristan Harrison, MD at BearJam, says, "This surge has signalled a sharp shift from experimentation to real-world adoption, and we're having to resource our team accordingly."

The rise of AI-driven briefs is prompting agencies to reassess their traditional production models.

At BearJam, this has included:

Signing AI-specialist film directors

Recruiting additional full-time AI artists and creative technologists

Rise in visual effects compositors

AI tools are now being used to support initial ideation, refine messaging frameworks, and explore audience insights before campaigns enter full production.

BearJam has also recently produced fully AI-generated videos, including an AI car advertisement and various other campaigns and promos, with no or significantly reduced need for traditional shoots.

This means the AI approach can now enable quicker development, greater alignment between strategy and execution, and reduced risk of misdirected creative investment.

The production company says the trend reflects wider changes across the marketing and creative industries, as brands seek more efficient ways to compete in saturated digital environments.

"AI is no longer a test-and-learn tool for many businesses," added Harrison. "It's becoming a standard component of how campaigns are scoped, evaluated, and delivered. Agencies that don't adapt could fall behind."

While AI continues to play a growing role, BearJam emphasises that human expertise remains central to successful creative production.

"Combining this technology with expert creatives is essential to creating fast, smart, and seamless video, without it being mechanical and lifeless. Strategic oversight, brand understanding, and creative judgement stay with the humans to make sure AI-informed briefs translate into effective real-world campaigns."

The team at BearJam expects demand for AI video briefs to continue to play a major role throughout 2026 and is excited to see how it will reshape the video production landscape.

About BearJam

BearJam is an independent, award-winning video production company that creates bold and powerful video for some of the biggest brands in the world, and they have done so for over a decade. Their small, friendly team of creatives are experts in strategy, production, AI-production, social content, animation, and more, ensuring their clients' goals come to life, no matter the project.

