Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) ("DLP" or the "Company") announces receipt of geochemical results for three (3) of nine (9) trenches in the exotic copper zone and geochemical analysis of gold (Au) and silver (Ag) and a suite of 49 elements in 94 pulps from rock samples taken previously from the Esperanza project immediately south of the Chapi Mine in Southern Peru (Figure 1 and see DLP Resources Inc., news releases dated March 13, 2024 and April 25, 2024).
Results from three of the nine trenches on the exotic copper oxide zone which extends over approximately 300m x 700m have returned copper mineralized intervals of between 48 to 82m with average copper values ranging from 0.29 % Cu to 2.29 % Cu (see Tables 1 to 3 and Figures 2 and 3). Additional analysis of silver (Ag) and gold (Au) plus copper (Cu), Molybdenum (Mo) arsenic (As), antimony (Sb), lead (Pb), bismuth (Bi), barium (Ba) and zinc (Zn) in the re-analysis of pulps of rock samples taken in the initial reconnaissance sampling have returned consistent association of As-Sb-Pb-Bi ± Ba, with anomalous Mo and low Zn, characteristic of proximal phyllic alteration developed above or laterally to a potential mineralized core. This is within mapped intrusive stocks and polymictic breccias within the overlying volcanics (Figures 4 to 14).
The additional geochemical analysis of Au and Ag and the re-interpretation of all geochemical data have confirmed geochemical anomalies over the previously reported magnetic high surrounded by magnetic lows co-incident with mapped porphyry related alteration, high resolution spectral alteration mineral mapping and anomalous copper and molybdenum anomalies (see Figure 14) and DLP Resources Inc., news releases dated January 05, 2026).
Highlights
Trench T1_026 was 54m long and cut through the mineralized zone on an azimuth of 055 degrees and an inclination of -15 degrees (Table 1). The 54m interval returned 1.53% Copper (see Tables 1 & 2).
Trench T2_026 was 48m long and cut through the mineralized zone on an azimuth of 13 degrees and an inclination of -25 degrees. The 48m trench returned an interval of 38m of 0.34 % copper from 10m to 48m (see Tables 3 & 4).
Trench T3_026 was 82m long and cut through the mineralized zone on an azimuth of 10 degrees and an inclination of -25 degrees. The 82m interval returned 0.62 % copper (see Tables 5 & 6).
Rock geochemistry shows a consistent association of As-Sb-Pb-Bi ± Ba, with anomalous Mo and low Zn, characteristic of proximal phyllic alteration developed above or laterally to a mineralized core.
The presence of disseminated tourmaline and the Bi-Mo association supports the interpretation of high-temperature fluids proximal to the intrusive source, with effective vectoring potential toward the center of the porphyry system.
Anomalous Au values concentrated along structures, with generally low Ag, but locally up to 82g/t Ag (~2oz) within a discrete structure, indicate late-stage hydrothermal pulses focused along faults, consistent with a potential telescoped porphyry system and without evidence of extensive epithermal development.
Low surface Cu values over the central RTP - high magnetic anomaly suggests that the Cu-Mo core is not exposed, with a higher probability of occurrence along the flanks of the RTP magnetic high or at greater depth, particularly in zones where As-Sb decrease and Cu-Mo increase (Figure 14).
The elongated reduced to pole (RTP) magnetic high (~3 × 2 km) defines a potential magnetite-bearing intrusive corridor with strong structural control, consistent with a large-scale porphyry system.
Mr. Gendall, President and CEO commented: "Trenching across the exotic copper zone with current mapped exposures of approximately 700m x 300m has returned encouraging intervals of up 82m with very encouraging copper grades of up to 2% copper. These trench results coupled with an elongated magnetic high, proximal phyllic alteration, a well defined As-Sb-Bi-Ba geochemical anomaly over a moderate Mo enrichment, and structurally controlled anomalous Au and Ag defines a well-developed Cu-Mo-Au porphyry system with strong discovery potential through exploration targeting and drilling of these anomalies to depth, along structural flanks and areas of exotic copper showings.
I would also like to welcome Joe Phillips to the DLP Board. Joe brings a wealth of experience to DLP as a senior mining executive and director in North and South America, and we look forward to Joe's insights and guidance as we progress two important copper-molybdenum projects in Peru."
Trench and Rock Chip Sampling
Results from three of the nine trenches on the exotic copper oxide zone which extends over approximately 300m x 700m are reported below (see Tables 1,2,3, 4, 5 & 6 and Figures 2 to 14):
Table 1: Trench T1-026 Location
|Trench
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Length
|Azimuth
|Inclination
|ID
|m
|m
|m
|m
|Degrees
|Degrees
|T1-026
|244686
|8136306
|1860.5
|54
|55
|-15
Table 2: Trench T1-026 Summary Results for Copper
|Trench
|From
|To
|Interval
|Description
|Cu (total)
|ID
|m
|m
|m
|%
|T1-026
|0
|54
|54
|Mineralized agglomerate
|1.53
|Includes
|6
|20
|14
|Mineralized agglomerate
|1.88
|Includes
|42
|52
|10
|Mineralized agglomerate
|2.29
Table 3: Trench T2-026 Location
|Trench
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Length
|Azimuth
|Inclination
|ID
|m
|m
|m
|m
|Degrees
|Degrees
|T2-026
|244606
|8136242
|1869
|48
|13
|-25
Table 4: Trench T2-026 Summary Results for Copper
|Trench
|From
|To
|Interval
|Description
|Cu (total)
|ID
|m
|m
|m
|%
|T2-026
|0
|48
|48
|Mineralized agglomerate
|0.29
|Includes
|10
|48
|38
|Mineralized agglomerate
|0.34
Table 5: Trench T3-026 Location
|Trench
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Length
|Azimuth
|Inclination
|ID
|m
|m
|m
|m
|Degrees
|Degrees
|T3-026
|244499
|8136254
|1884.5
|82
|10
|-25
Table 6: Trench T2-026 Summary Results for Copper
|Trench
|From
|To
|Interval
|Description
|Cu (total)
|ID
|m
|m
|m
|%
|T3-026
|0
|82
|82
|Mineralized agglomerate
|0.62
|Includes
|54
|82
|28
|Mineralized agglomerate
|1.33
Table 7. Summary of Rock Chip Results for the Esperanza Project with gold (Au), copper (Cu), zinc (Zn), silver (Ag) and molybdenum (Mo) highlighted.
|Sample No
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Au
|Cu
|Zn
|Ag
|Mo
|Sample area
|Description
|m
|m
|ppb
|ppm
|ppm
|ppm
|ppm
|m
|Rock Chip Samples 2x2m Sampling Area
|001152
|244293
|8136635
|1965
|<5
|151.8
|36
|0.11
|1.37
|2 x 2
|Diorite with quartz vlts & Mn, intense fractures with neotacite
|001153
|244380
|8136819
|1953
|6
|4222
|1827
|0.14
|1.9
|2 x2
|Quartz Diorite, FeOx + Malachite + Mn + Tm?
|001154
|244459
|8136848
|1953
|60
|4132
|663
|0.19
|1.04
|2 x2
|Quartz Diorite, Intense fractures, Malachite + CuOx + Mn + Tm
|001155
|244517
|8136883
|1951
|11
|1401
|651
|0.17
|0.97
|2 x2
|Quartz Diorite, QS alteration, FeOx + Malachite
|001156
|244334
|8136661
|1943
|<5
|42.5
|64
|0.16
|1.24
|2 x2
|Quartz Diorite, Argillic alteration, FeOx vlts
|001157
|244367
|8136702
|1940
|8
|27.7
|54
|0.17
|1.3
|2 x2
|Quartz Diorite, FeOx vlts + calcite
|001158
|244400
|8136739
|1930
|8
|30
|99
|0.13
|6.38
|2 x2
|Quartz Diorite, Arg alteration, Qtz vlts
|001159
|244451
|8136708
|1940
|7
|21.3
|59
|0.21
|7.29
|2 x2
|Quartz Diorite, Arg alteration, Qtz Veinlets + FeOx
|001160
|244530
|8136536
|1929
|<5
|24.6
|66
|0.28
|7.5
|2 x2
|Aplite Dyke, FeOx + Neotocite
|001161
|244719
|8136324
|1959
|<5
|38470
|3387
|0.22
|2.12
|2 x2
|Polymictic Bx, Qtz + Tm + Ox Cu + Mn
|001162
|244714
|8136329
|1959
|<5
|28700
|2200
|0.18
|2.35
|2 x2
|Polymictic Bx, Qtz + Tm + Ox Cu + Mn
|001163
|244723
|8136311
|1955
|5
|32960
|1751
|0.18
|2.44
|2 x2
|Polymictic Bx, Qtz + Tm + Ox Cu + Mn
|001164
|244674
|8136313
|1853
|<5
|38210
|1716
|0.19
|1.85
|2 x2
|Polymictic Bx, Qtz + Tm + Ox Cu + Mn
|001165
|244382
|8136816
|1954
|6
|30680
|1494
|0.18
|1.82
|2 x2
|Quartz Diorite, FeOx, CuOx, Malachite + Mn + Tm?
|001166
|244384
|8136818
|1954
|19
|1931
|1460
|0.13
|1.14
|2 x2
|Quartz Diorite, FeOx, CuOx, Malachite + Mn + Tm?
|001167
|244386
|8136820
|1953
|50
|11110
|1905
|0.13
|1.8
|2 x2
|Quartz Diorite, FeOx, CuOx, Malachite + Mn + Tm?
|001168
|244388
|8136822
|1953
|12
|657
|337
|0.12
|0.66
|2 x2
|Quartz Diorite, FeOx, CuOx, Malachite + Mn + Tm?
|001169
|244390
|8136824
|1953
|15
|3685
|2933
|0.15
|1.3
|2 x2
|Quartz Diorite, FeOx, CuOx, Malachite + Mn + Tm?
|001171
|244409
|8136739
|1930
|13
|44930
|2874
|0.27
|2.11
|2 x2
|Quartz Diorite, Arg Alteration, Qtz Vlts, FeOx, + Vlts Calc
|001172
|244719
|8136324
|1932
|5
|45580
|1829
|0.17
|2.32
|2 x2
|Polymictic Bx, Qtz + Tm + Ox Cu + Mn
|001173
|244714
|8136329
|1853
|8
|9817
|2493
|0.49
|1.84
|2 x2
|Polymictic Bx, Qtz + Tm + Ox Cu + Mn
|001174
|244723
|8136311
|1853
|17
|14610
|1139
|0.2
|1.67
|2 x2
|Polymictic Bx, Qtz + Tm + Ox Cu + Mn
|001175
|248109
|8132164
|1675
|<5
|182
|80
|0.27
|1.39
|2 x2
|Qtz Tm Breccia with Cp, CuOx, FerriMo, Int Frac
|001176
|249288
|8133380
|1930
|<5
|40.8
|32
|0.08
|0.84
|2 x2
|Diorite? With Volc frag.,
|001177
|244283
|8136751
|1913
|6
|78.8
|69
|0.11
|1.29
|2 x2
|Qtz Monzonite with Bi + Chl + FeOx vlts, Neo + Tm
|001178
|244319
|8136790
|1917
|7
|40.1
|69
|0.16
|1
|2 x2
|Qtz Monzonite, Arg Alteration, FeOx vlts, Neo + Tm
|001179
|244216
|8136777
|1922
|8
|28.2
|74
|0.26
|1.18
|2 x2
|Qtz Monzonite,Qtz vlts-calcite-ep-mag
|001180
|244169
|8136749
|1931
|6
|19
|125
|0.68
|0.62
|2 x2
|Qtz Monzonite +Tm-Qtz-bi, Neo
|001181
|244170
|8136751
|1942
|<5
|31.3
|66
|0.27
|1.49
|2 x2
|And Dyke, Intense Frac.,Vlts of FeOx
|001182
|244009
|8136743
|1955
|<5
|37.2
|67
|0.6
|0.97
|2 x2
|Qtz Monzonite with Arg alt, Intense Frac-vlts-FeOx
|001183
|244056
|8136805
|1987
|<5
|23.2
|62
|0.14
|0.82
|2 x2
|Qtz Monzonite with Vlts of Mn, Calcite, Tm-Mag zones
|001184
|249618
|8135771
|1957
|10
|26
|71
|0.22
|0.75
|2 x2
|Qtz Dirorite, Arg Alt, Vlts of FeOx, green sericite
|001185
|249640
|8135755
|1957
|6
|71.6
|138
|0.59
|0.88
|2 x2
|Qtz-Tm dyke?
|001186
|243195
|8135644
|1940
|<5
|29.8
|83
|0.19
|1.15
|2 x2
|Qtz Diorite with Chl-py-ep + Mn
|001187
|242917
|8135427
|1935
|6
|36.8
|41
|0.23
|3.02
|2 x2
|Diorite with FeOx + Discontinuous vlts
|001188
|241824
|8134456
|1917
|66
|53.5
|65
|0.21
|14.76
|2 x2
|Breccia, FeOx, Lim boxworks
|001189
|241913
|8134615
|1922
|21
|48.6
|22
|0.3
|27.61
|2 x2
|Polymictic Bx, FeOx in fractures
|001191
|242573
|8135447
|1930
|12
|55.9
|70
|0.22
|10.73
|2 x2
|Quartz vein, Strong Fracturing with FeOx + Mn
|001192
|243258
|8134631
|1926
|8
|94.7
|103
|0.25
|7.6
|2 x2
|Andesite fragment, FeOX, Intense Fracturing
|001193
|243282
|8134646
|1929
|5
|26.8
|30
|0.11
|2.75
|2 x2
|Quartz Diorite, QS Alteration, Very Fractured
|001194
|243125
|8134745
|1929
|7
|34
|44
|0.13
|3.33
|2 x2
|Quartz Diorite, FeOx, Turgite,
|001195
|243341
|8134797
|1925
|<5
|28.3
|74
|0.44
|3.63
|2 x2
|Quartz Diorite, FeOx, Turgite, Intense Fractures
|001196
|243472
|8134471
|1924
|6
|21.2
|39
|0.25
|14.42
|2 x2
|Quartz Diorite, Quartz Vlts, FeOx boxworks, Intense Frac.
|001197
|243266
|8134164
|1917
|7
|32.4
|90
|0.25
|4.11
|2 x2
|Diorite with Qtz Vlts, Leached - FeOx + Qtz Tm vlts
|001199
|246227
|8130003
|1921
|28
|30.2
|41
|1.58
|6.16
|2 x2
|Diorite with Vlts of Qyz-py-mn = Sulphates + Int Frac.
|001200
|243478
|8134334
|1718
|6
|94
|63
|0.31
|4.14
|2 x2
|Diorite with fragments of SS + Vlts of Qtz-hm,Mn,Neo
|Notes: Bx-Breccia, Qtz-Quartz, Tm-Tourmaline, Vlts-veinlets, FeOx-Iron Oxides, FeMo-ferrimolybdenite, Mt-magnetite, SS-sandstone, Py-Pyrite, Ep-Epidote, Chl-Chlorite, Arg-Argillic, QSP-Quartz-sericite-pyrite, Ser-Sericite, Sil-Silicified, SS-sandstone, Py-Pyrite, Ep-Epidote, Chl-Chlorite, Arg-Argillic, QSP-Quartz-sericite-pyrite, Ser-Sericite, Sil-Silicified,
|001201
|243185
|8134576
|1711
|<5
|32.7
|34
|0.17
|15.5
|2 x2
|Qtz-Tourmaline breccia
|001202
|243085
|8134575
|1721
|6
|38.5
|63
|0.07
|21.62
|2 x2
|Intensely fractured diorite with FeOx boxworks
|001204
|243094
|8134585
|1710
|11
|64.2
|84
|0.13
|37.96
|2 x2
|Diorite with SS clasts and Fe-oxides + Tourmaline
|001205
|243102
|8134584
|1721
|<5
|36.9
|57
|0.08
|19.1
|2 x2
|Sandstone with Fe-oxides + Quartz-sericite
|001206
|243107
|8134570
|1712
|14
|52.4
|17
|0.23
|34.58
|2 x2
|Diorite, Arg Alt, with Vlts of FeOx = Int Frac
|001207
|243151
|8134507
|1714
|27
|211.6
|101
|0.1
|39.04
|2 x2
|Diorite + Veining with FeOx + Mn + Neo + Tm
|001209
|243141
|8134293
|1716
|372
|82.2
|126
|0.11
|12.06
|2 x2
|Diorite, Arg with SS and Qtz vlts and FeOx boxworks +Tm
|001210
|243330
|8134454
|1729
|8
|328.7
|44
|0.11
|39.91
|2 x2
|Diorite, Arg with SS and Qtz vlts and FeOx boxworks +Tm
|001211
|242844
|8134676
|1728
|436
|231.3
|140
|0.11
|36
|2 x2
|Diorite, Arg altered, qtz-FeOx + Tm + fine alunite? in matrix.
|001212
|242802
|8134757
|1721
|7
|27.9
|51
|0.25
|6.67
|2 x2
|Diorite Sil, Qtz vlts, Mn-Tm, intense angular fractures.
|001214
|242754
|8134817
|1729
|11
|106.4
|24
|0.11
|19.45
|2 x2
|Diorite, Arg Alteration, Vlts of Qz, FeOx, Mn +Tm
|001215
|242718
|8134846
|1728
|8
|73.1
|33
|0.08
|21.7
|2 x2
|Polymictic Bx frag of SS with FeOx veins + Mn
|001216
|242911
|8134833
|1716
|20
|83.3
|22
|0.09
|4.74
|2 x2
|Polymictic Bx, fragments of SS, vlts of FeOx, Mn + Neo
|001217
|242865
|8134918
|1718
|7
|94.1
|22
|0.06
|7.76
|2 x2
|Diorite QSP with Qtz vlts and FeOx-Mn
|001219
|242872
|8134971
|1711
|<5
|3.6
|6
|0.04
|0.17
|2 x2
|Diorite, QS alt, vlts of Qtz + FeOx +Mn + Neo
|001220
|242756
|8135047
|1674
|6
|41
|69
|0.31
|5.42
|2 x2
|Diorite, QS alt, vlts of Qtz + FeOx +Mn + Neo = Int Fac
|001221
|242673
|8135004
|1691
|<5
|23.4
|33
|0.17
|5.9
|2 x2
|Diorite, Arg alt, vlts of Qtz + FeOx +Mn + Tm
|001222
|242872
|8134971
|1685
|11
|49.1
|107
|0.27
|1.64
|2 x2
|Diorite, Qtz-Tm, Int Frac, vlts of FeOx-Mn + Neo
|001224
|242756
|8135047
|1680
|47
|16.8
|14
|0.31
|3.53
|2 x2
|Polymictic bX with Sil fragments with BxWks + vlts of FeOx-Mn, Int Frac
|001225
|242673
|8135004
|1679
|11
|19.8
|19
|0.08
|1.58
|2 x2
|Diorite, arg alt, Vlts of FeOx, +Mn + Tm
|001226
|244504
|8136321
|1886
|<5
|19050
|1099
|0.19
|1.97
|2x2
|Polymictic Bx, pseudostratification + malachite and Mn
|001227
|244682
|8136164
|1852
|8
|17780
|2395
|0.36
|6.48
|3 x5
|Polymictic Bx, pseudostratified with presence of malachite
|001229
|244817
|8136181
|1852
|16
|39410
|1389
|0.49
|16.94
|2 x2
|Polymictic Bx?, with malachite and Mn in matrix
|001230
|244609
|8136224
|1887
|<5
|4363
|350
|0.23
|6.06
|3 x3
|Polymictic Bx?, with malachite and Mn in matrix
|001231
|244557
|8136198
|1589
|5
|14410
|1119
|0.13
|3.33
|5 x5
|Polymictic Bx?, with malachite and Mn in matrix
|001232
|244500
|8136152
|1884
|14
|6503
|460
|0.16
|4.33
|5 x 5
|Subhorizontal polymictic Bx with malachite and Mn in matrix
|001234
|244494
|8136108
|1876
|<5
|3986
|551
|0.14
|5.13
|5 x 3
|Polymictic Bx with malachite and Mn in subhorizontal horizons
|001235
|244518
|8136033
|1878
|9
|4078
|510
|0.19
|5.53
|5 x 5
|Polymictic Bx with malachite and Mn in subhorizontal horizons
|001236
|244564
|8136080
|1853
|9
|7612
|1247
|0.26
|9.11
|3 x 10
|Polymictic Bx with malachite and Mn in subhorizontal horizons
|001237
|244587
|8135958
|1856
|27
|15840
|764
|0.34
|7.5
|5 x 5
|Polymictic Bx with malachite, atacamite and Mn
|001239
|244513
|8135880
|1863
|9
|2386
|392
|0.23
|5.4
|6 x 3
|Polymictic Bx with malachite in a subhorizontal horizon
|001240
|244510
|8135792
|1861
|<5
|7601
|420
|0.19
|4.66
|5 x 5
|Polymictic Bx with malachite in a subhorizontal horizon
|001241
|244568
|8135679
|1852
|<5
|3671
|515
|0.2
|6.7
|5 x 5
|Polymictic Bx with malachite in a subhorizontal horizon
|001242
|244010
|8135353
|1789
|<5
|1117
|2091
|0.21
|3.86
|5 x 3
|Polymictic Bx with malachite in a subhorizontal horizon
|001244
|244065
|8135443
|1792
|22
|3075
|1453
|0.2
|5.32
|5 x 3
|Polymictic Bx with malachite in a subhorizontal horizon
|001245
|242718
|8134403
|1674
|5
|85.6
|34
|0.1
|15.15
|5 x 2
|Diorite, Arg., with Mn in irregular veins
|001246
|242985
|8134540
|1691
|11
|150.2
|240
|0.08
|50.8
|5 x 5
|Diorite, Arg., with Mn in irregular veins
|001247
|242830
|8134364
|1667
|8
|23.3
|61
|0.09
|23.18
|2 x 2
|Diorite, Qtz, Tm, FeOx in boxworks + intense fracturing + veins
|001249
|242674
|8134200
|1645
|7
|51.7
|49
|0.2
|6.28
|2 x 2
|Quartzite/SS with FeOx in veinlets/fractures and presence of Tm
|001250
|242640
|8134158
|1637
|7
|33.8
|12
|0.26
|18.18
|5 x 3
|Quartzite/SS with FeOx in veinlets/fractures and presence of Ser
|001751
|242562
|8134093
|1628
|6
|105.6
|44
|0.33
|25.79
|5 x 2
|Bx of quartzite/SS with FeOx boxworks + FeOx in fractures
|001752
|242082
|8134627
|1626
|14
|35.6
|81
|0.17
|13.76
|3 x 3
|Diorite, Arg, FeOx + quartzite/SS with FeOx boxworks
|001754
|242254
|8134434
|1645
|370
|161.5
|72
|82
|67.15
|5 x 2
|Vein?, QSP, malachite and OxFe in fractures and boxworks
|001755
|242291
|8134249
|1634
|7
|29.7
|7
|0.25
|14.76
|3 x 2
|Bx, QSP +FeOx boxworks +quartz
|001756
|242276
|8134244
|1643
|6
|22.7
|25
|0.13
|5.62
|3 x 2
|Bx, QSP, presence of FeOx boxworks + quartz
|001757
|242248
|8134220
|1651
|8
|16.9
|136
|0.14
|11.67
|3 x 3
|Bx, subangular fragments, Qtz-Tm?
|001759
|242351
|8134070
|1607
|100
|31.3
|28
|0.66
|11.46
|3 x 3
|Diorite, QSP, FeMo in fractures, FeOx +intense fracturing
|001760
|242265
|8134168
|1644
|25
|47.5
|114
|0.54
|15.33
|5 x 3
|Bx, quartz veins with FeOx, Mn and Tm in fractures
|Notes: Bx-Breccia, Qtz-Quartz, Tm-Tourmaline, Vlts-veinlets, FeOx-Iron Oxides, FeMo-ferrimolybdenite, Mt-magnetite, SS-sandstone, Py-Pyrite, Ep-Epidote, Chl-Chlorite, Arg-Argillic, QSP-Quartz-sericite-pyrite, Ser-Sericite, Sil-Silicified, SS-sandstone, Py-Pyrite, Ep-Epidote, Chl-Chlorite, Arg-Argillic, QSP-Quartz-sericite-pyrite, Ser-Sericite, Sil-Silicified,
Board Appointment and Issuing of Options
Mr. Joe Phillips, who served as a Technical Advisor to DLP from December 2025 is appointed to the Board. Mr. Phillips has a wealth of experience as a senior mining executive and director in North and South America. His experience ranges from startup and development to operational roles at a senior level. He has acted as technical adviser on various operations, most recently the World Copper project in Arizona, and has been COO at a number of operations including Minera Tres Valles, Chile, and Laguna Gold. He has been in senior management roles with Coeur Mining, Silver Standard and Pan American Silver.
The Company has granted 200,000 incentive stock options to Mr. Phillips with an exercise price of $0.36 per share for a five-year period, from the date of grant, in accordance with the terms of DLP Resources Inc. stock option plan. Further, the Company has granted an at arm's length consultant 100,000 incentive stock options with an exercise price of $0.36 per share for a five-year period, from the date of grant, in accordance with the terms of DLP Resources Inc. stock option plan.
Quality Control and Quality Assurance
DLP Resources Peru S.A.C, a subsidiary of DLP Resources Inc., supervises sampling and carries out surface sampling and mapping of outcrop at the Esperanza project. Rock chip-Panel sampling was done within a maximum area of 2m x 1m and descriptions were carried out by a geologist. Samples are bagged and sealed on site before transportation to the SGS Peru S.A.C. sample preparation facility in Arequipa by Company vehicles and staff. Rocks are crushed Drying at 100°C, primary and secondary crushing to -10 mesh (up to 6K) Division and pulverizing of 250g (95% to 140 mesh) with 70% passing <2mm. Sample is split with riffle splitter and 250g pulverized to 85% less than 75um. Prepared samples are sent to Lima by SGS Peru S.A.C. for analysis. SGS Peru S.A.C. is an independent laboratory. Samples are analyzed for 50 elements using a four-acid digestion and Atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. Overlimit samples for copper and silver were re-analysed by four-acid digestion and atomic absorption spectrometry finish). For gold determination, fire assay of a 30 g charge is followed by an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) determination. In addition, sequential copper analyses are done and reports, soluble copper using sulphuric acid leach, soluble copper in cyanide leach, residual copper and total copper. SGS meets all requirements of International Standards with ISO/IEC 17025 accredited testing laboratories.
DLP Resources independently monitors quality control and quality assurance ("QA/QC") through a program that includes the insertion of certified reference materials.
Esperanza Project
The Esperanza Cu-Mo Project is an early-stage exploration project in Southern Peru consisting of 13,900 Ha of claims which are 100% owned by DLP. Esperanza is located ~35 km SW of the Cerro Verde Mine in Arequipa and immediately south of the Chapi Copper Mine.
Copper-molybdenum mineralization was initially observed in an early reconnaissance program undertaken in 2022. Subsequently we have completed a satellite alteration mapping program over the project and identified alteration consistent with porphyry copper-molybdenum systems. Follow-up of alteration and subsequent sampling and mapping commenced in early 2024.
Figure 1: Esperanza Project Location
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/287687_5948ca81b4e1dab1_001full.jpg
Figure 2: Esperanza Trench Locations
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/287687_5948ca81b4e1dab1_002full.jpg
Figure 3. Summary of rock chip-panel sample results from the three trenches for the Esperanza Porphyry Project.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/287687_5948ca81b4e1dab1_003full.jpg
Figure 4: Esperanza Project - Reduced to pole magnetic map and geology map with anomalous copper (Cu) in rock samples.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/287687_5948ca81b4e1dab1_004full.jpg
Figure 5: Esperanza Project - Reduced to pole magnetic map and geology map with anomalous molybdenum (Mo) in rock samples.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/287687_5948ca81b4e1dab1_005full.jpg
Figure 6: Esperanza Project - Reduced to pole magnetic map and geology map with anomalous gold (Au) in rock samples.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/287687_5948ca81b4e1dab1_006full.jpg
Figure 7: Esperanza Project - Reduced to pole magnetic map and geology map with anomalous silver (Ag) in rock samples.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/287687_5948ca81b4e1dab1_007full.jpg
Figure 8: Esperanza Project - Reduced to pole magnetic map and geology map with anomalous arsenic (As) in rock samples.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/287687_5948ca81b4e1dab1_008full.jpg
Figure 9: Esperanza Project - Reduced to pole magnetic map and geology map with anomalous antimony (Sb)in rock samples.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/287687_5948ca81b4e1dab1_009full.jpg
Figure 10: Esperanza Project - Reduced to pole magnetic map and geology map with anomalous bismuth (Bi) in rock samples.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/287687_5948ca81b4e1dab1_010full.jpg
Figure 11: Esperanza Project - Reduced to pole magnetic map and geology map with anomalous barium (Ba) in rock samples.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/287687_5948ca81b4e1dab1_011full.jpg
Figure 12: Esperanza Project - Reduced to pole magnetic map and geology map with anomalous lead (Pb) in rock samples.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/287687_5948ca81b4e1dab1_012full.jpg
Figure 13: Esperanza Project - Reduced to pole magnetic map and geology map with anomalous zinc (Zn) in rock samples.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/287687_5948ca81b4e1dab1_013full.jpg
Figure 14: Esperanza Project - Rock chip anomalies of arsenic (As), gold (Au), barium (Ba), antimony (Sb), copper (Cu), molybdenum and alteration anomaly of limonite and sericite on magnetic signature - reduced to pole (RTP) data.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/287687_5948ca81b4e1dab1_014full.jpg
Qualified Person
Mr. Gendall, CEO & President of the company is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Gendall has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release
About DLP Resources Inc.
DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia and Peru, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP and on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF. Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.
