Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) ("DLP" or the "Company") announces receipt of geochemical results for three (3) of nine (9) trenches in the exotic copper zone and geochemical analysis of gold (Au) and silver (Ag) and a suite of 49 elements in 94 pulps from rock samples taken previously from the Esperanza project immediately south of the Chapi Mine in Southern Peru (Figure 1 and see DLP Resources Inc., news releases dated March 13, 2024 and April 25, 2024).

Results from three of the nine trenches on the exotic copper oxide zone which extends over approximately 300m x 700m have returned copper mineralized intervals of between 48 to 82m with average copper values ranging from 0.29 % Cu to 2.29 % Cu (see Tables 1 to 3 and Figures 2 and 3). Additional analysis of silver (Ag) and gold (Au) plus copper (Cu), Molybdenum (Mo) arsenic (As), antimony (Sb), lead (Pb), bismuth (Bi), barium (Ba) and zinc (Zn) in the re-analysis of pulps of rock samples taken in the initial reconnaissance sampling have returned consistent association of As-Sb-Pb-Bi ± Ba, with anomalous Mo and low Zn, characteristic of proximal phyllic alteration developed above or laterally to a potential mineralized core. This is within mapped intrusive stocks and polymictic breccias within the overlying volcanics (Figures 4 to 14).

The additional geochemical analysis of Au and Ag and the re-interpretation of all geochemical data have confirmed geochemical anomalies over the previously reported magnetic high surrounded by magnetic lows co-incident with mapped porphyry related alteration, high resolution spectral alteration mineral mapping and anomalous copper and molybdenum anomalies (see Figure 14) and DLP Resources Inc., news releases dated January 05, 2026).

Highlights

Trench T1_026 was 54m long and cut through the mineralized zone on an azimuth of 055 degrees and an inclination of -15 degrees (Table 1). The 54m interval returned 1.53% Copper (see Tables 1 & 2).

Trench T2_026 was 48m long and cut through the mineralized zone on an azimuth of 13 degrees and an inclination of -25 degrees. The 48m trench returned an interval of 38m of 0.34 % copper from 10m to 48m (see Tables 3 & 4) .

Trench T3_026 was 82m long and cut through the mineralized zone on an azimuth of 10 degrees and an inclination of -25 degrees. The 82m interval returned 0.62 % copper (see Tables 5 & 6).

Rock geochemistry shows a consistent association of As-Sb-Pb-Bi ± Ba, with anomalous Mo and low Zn, characteristic of proximal phyllic alteration developed above or laterally to a mineralized core.

The presence of disseminated tourmaline and the Bi-Mo association supports the interpretation of high-temperature fluids proximal to the intrusive source, with effective vectoring potential toward the center of the porphyry system.

Anomalous Au values concentrated along structures, with generally low Ag, but locally up to 82g/t Ag (~2oz) within a discrete structure, indicate late-stage hydrothermal pulses focused along faults, consistent with a potential telescoped porphyry system and without evidence of extensive epithermal development.

Low surface Cu values over the central RTP - high magnetic anomaly suggests that the Cu-Mo core is not exposed, with a higher probability of occurrence along the flanks of the RTP magnetic high or at greater depth, particularly in zones where As-Sb decrease and Cu-Mo increase (Figure 14).

The elongated reduced to pole (RTP) magnetic high (~3 × 2 km) defines a potential magnetite-bearing intrusive corridor with strong structural control, consistent with a large-scale porphyry system.

Mr. Gendall, President and CEO commented: "Trenching across the exotic copper zone with current mapped exposures of approximately 700m x 300m has returned encouraging intervals of up 82m with very encouraging copper grades of up to 2% copper. These trench results coupled with an elongated magnetic high, proximal phyllic alteration, a well defined As-Sb-Bi-Ba geochemical anomaly over a moderate Mo enrichment, and structurally controlled anomalous Au and Ag defines a well-developed Cu-Mo-Au porphyry system with strong discovery potential through exploration targeting and drilling of these anomalies to depth, along structural flanks and areas of exotic copper showings.

I would also like to welcome Joe Phillips to the DLP Board. Joe brings a wealth of experience to DLP as a senior mining executive and director in North and South America, and we look forward to Joe's insights and guidance as we progress two important copper-molybdenum projects in Peru."

Trench and Rock Chip Sampling

Results from three of the nine trenches on the exotic copper oxide zone which extends over approximately 300m x 700m are reported below (see Tables 1,2,3, 4, 5 & 6 and Figures 2 to 14):

Table 1: Trench T1-026 Location

Trench Easting Northing Elevation Length Azimuth Inclination ID m m m m Degrees Degrees T1-026 244686 8136306 1860.5 54 55 -15

Table 2: Trench T1-026 Summary Results for Copper

Trench From To Interval Description Cu (total) ID m m m

% T1-026 0 54 54 Mineralized agglomerate 1.53 Includes 6 20 14 Mineralized agglomerate 1.88 Includes 42 52 10 Mineralized agglomerate 2.29

Table 3: Trench T2-026 Location

Trench Easting Northing Elevation Length Azimuth Inclination ID m m m m Degrees Degrees T2-026 244606 8136242 1869 48 13 -25

Table 4: Trench T2-026 Summary Results for Copper

Trench From To Interval Description Cu (total) ID m m m

% T2-026 0 48 48 Mineralized agglomerate 0.29 Includes 10 48 38 Mineralized agglomerate 0.34

Table 5: Trench T3-026 Location

Trench Easting Northing Elevation Length Azimuth Inclination ID m m m m Degrees Degrees T3-026 244499 8136254 1884.5 82 10 -25

Table 6: Trench T2-026 Summary Results for Copper

Trench From To Interval Description Cu (total) ID m m m

% T3-026 0 82 82 Mineralized agglomerate 0.62 Includes 54 82 28 Mineralized agglomerate 1.33

Table 7. Summary of Rock Chip Results for the Esperanza Project with gold (Au), copper (Cu), zinc (Zn), silver (Ag) and molybdenum (Mo) highlighted.

Sample No Easting Northing Elevation Au Cu Zn Ag Mo Sample area Description



m m ppb ppm ppm ppm ppm m Rock Chip Samples 2x2m Sampling Area 001152 244293 8136635 1965 <5 151.8 36 0.11 1.37 2 x 2 Diorite with quartz vlts & Mn, intense fractures with neotacite 001153 244380 8136819 1953 6 4222 1827 0.14 1.9 2 x2 Quartz Diorite, FeOx + Malachite + Mn + Tm? 001154 244459 8136848 1953 60 4132 663 0.19 1.04 2 x2 Quartz Diorite, Intense fractures, Malachite + CuOx + Mn + Tm 001155 244517 8136883 1951 11 1401 651 0.17 0.97 2 x2 Quartz Diorite, QS alteration, FeOx + Malachite 001156 244334 8136661 1943 <5 42.5 64 0.16 1.24 2 x2 Quartz Diorite, Argillic alteration, FeOx vlts 001157 244367 8136702 1940 8 27.7 54 0.17 1.3 2 x2 Quartz Diorite, FeOx vlts + calcite 001158 244400 8136739 1930 8 30 99 0.13 6.38 2 x2 Quartz Diorite, Arg alteration, Qtz vlts 001159 244451 8136708 1940 7 21.3 59 0.21 7.29 2 x2 Quartz Diorite, Arg alteration, Qtz Veinlets + FeOx 001160 244530 8136536 1929 <5 24.6 66 0.28 7.5 2 x2 Aplite Dyke, FeOx + Neotocite 001161 244719 8136324 1959 <5 38470 3387 0.22 2.12 2 x2 Polymictic Bx, Qtz + Tm + Ox Cu + Mn 001162 244714 8136329 1959 <5 28700 2200 0.18 2.35 2 x2 Polymictic Bx, Qtz + Tm + Ox Cu + Mn 001163 244723 8136311 1955 5 32960 1751 0.18 2.44 2 x2 Polymictic Bx, Qtz + Tm + Ox Cu + Mn 001164 244674 8136313 1853 <5 38210 1716 0.19 1.85 2 x2 Polymictic Bx, Qtz + Tm + Ox Cu + Mn 001165 244382 8136816 1954 6 30680 1494 0.18 1.82 2 x2 Quartz Diorite, FeOx, CuOx, Malachite + Mn + Tm? 001166 244384 8136818 1954 19 1931 1460 0.13 1.14 2 x2 Quartz Diorite, FeOx, CuOx, Malachite + Mn + Tm? 001167 244386 8136820 1953 50 11110 1905 0.13 1.8 2 x2 Quartz Diorite, FeOx, CuOx, Malachite + Mn + Tm? 001168 244388 8136822 1953 12 657 337 0.12 0.66 2 x2 Quartz Diorite, FeOx, CuOx, Malachite + Mn + Tm? 001169 244390 8136824 1953 15 3685 2933 0.15 1.3 2 x2 Quartz Diorite, FeOx, CuOx, Malachite + Mn + Tm? 001171 244409 8136739 1930 13 44930 2874 0.27 2.11 2 x2 Quartz Diorite, Arg Alteration, Qtz Vlts, FeOx, + Vlts Calc 001172 244719 8136324 1932 5 45580 1829 0.17 2.32 2 x2 Polymictic Bx, Qtz + Tm + Ox Cu + Mn 001173 244714 8136329 1853 8 9817 2493 0.49 1.84 2 x2 Polymictic Bx, Qtz + Tm + Ox Cu + Mn 001174 244723 8136311 1853 17 14610 1139 0.2 1.67 2 x2 Polymictic Bx, Qtz + Tm + Ox Cu + Mn 001175 248109 8132164 1675 <5 182 80 0.27 1.39 2 x2 Qtz Tm Breccia with Cp, CuOx, FerriMo, Int Frac 001176 249288 8133380 1930 <5 40.8 32 0.08 0.84 2 x2 Diorite? With Volc frag., 001177 244283 8136751 1913 6 78.8 69 0.11 1.29 2 x2 Qtz Monzonite with Bi + Chl + FeOx vlts, Neo + Tm 001178 244319 8136790 1917 7 40.1 69 0.16 1 2 x2 Qtz Monzonite, Arg Alteration, FeOx vlts, Neo + Tm 001179 244216 8136777 1922 8 28.2 74 0.26 1.18 2 x2 Qtz Monzonite,Qtz vlts-calcite-ep-mag 001180 244169 8136749 1931 6 19 125 0.68 0.62 2 x2 Qtz Monzonite +Tm-Qtz-bi, Neo 001181 244170 8136751 1942 <5 31.3 66 0.27 1.49 2 x2 And Dyke, Intense Frac.,Vlts of FeOx 001182 244009 8136743 1955 <5 37.2 67 0.6 0.97 2 x2 Qtz Monzonite with Arg alt, Intense Frac-vlts-FeOx 001183 244056 8136805 1987 <5 23.2 62 0.14 0.82 2 x2 Qtz Monzonite with Vlts of Mn, Calcite, Tm-Mag zones 001184 249618 8135771 1957 10 26 71 0.22 0.75 2 x2 Qtz Dirorite, Arg Alt, Vlts of FeOx, green sericite 001185 249640 8135755 1957 6 71.6 138 0.59 0.88 2 x2 Qtz-Tm dyke? 001186 243195 8135644 1940 <5 29.8 83 0.19 1.15 2 x2 Qtz Diorite with Chl-py-ep + Mn 001187 242917 8135427 1935 6 36.8 41 0.23 3.02 2 x2 Diorite with FeOx + Discontinuous vlts 001188 241824 8134456 1917 66 53.5 65 0.21 14.76 2 x2 Breccia, FeOx, Lim boxworks 001189 241913 8134615 1922 21 48.6 22 0.3 27.61 2 x2 Polymictic Bx, FeOx in fractures 001191 242573 8135447 1930 12 55.9 70 0.22 10.73 2 x2 Quartz vein, Strong Fracturing with FeOx + Mn 001192 243258 8134631 1926 8 94.7 103 0.25 7.6 2 x2 Andesite fragment, FeOX, Intense Fracturing 001193 243282 8134646 1929 5 26.8 30 0.11 2.75 2 x2 Quartz Diorite, QS Alteration, Very Fractured 001194 243125 8134745 1929 7 34 44 0.13 3.33 2 x2 Quartz Diorite, FeOx, Turgite, 001195 243341 8134797 1925 <5 28.3 74 0.44 3.63 2 x2 Quartz Diorite, FeOx, Turgite, Intense Fractures 001196 243472 8134471 1924 6 21.2 39 0.25 14.42 2 x2 Quartz Diorite, Quartz Vlts, FeOx boxworks, Intense Frac. 001197 243266 8134164 1917 7 32.4 90 0.25 4.11 2 x2 Diorite with Qtz Vlts, Leached - FeOx + Qtz Tm vlts 001199 246227 8130003 1921 28 30.2 41 1.58 6.16 2 x2 Diorite with Vlts of Qyz-py-mn = Sulphates + Int Frac. 001200 243478 8134334 1718 6 94 63 0.31 4.14 2 x2 Diorite with fragments of SS + Vlts of Qtz-hm,Mn,Neo Notes: Bx-Breccia, Qtz-Quartz, Tm-Tourmaline, Vlts-veinlets, FeOx-Iron Oxides, FeMo-ferrimolybdenite, Mt-magnetite, SS-sandstone, Py-Pyrite, Ep-Epidote, Chl-Chlorite, Arg-Argillic, QSP-Quartz-sericite-pyrite, Ser-Sericite, Sil-Silicified, SS-sandstone, Py-Pyrite, Ep-Epidote, Chl-Chlorite, Arg-Argillic, QSP-Quartz-sericite-pyrite, Ser-Sericite, Sil-Silicified,

Sample No Easting Northing Elevation Au Cu Zn Ag Mo Sample area Description



m m ppb ppm ppm ppm ppm m Rock Chip Samples 2x2m Sampling Area 001201 243185 8134576 1711 <5 32.7 34 0.17 15.5 2 x2 Qtz-Tourmaline breccia 001202 243085 8134575 1721 6 38.5 63 0.07 21.62 2 x2 Intensely fractured diorite with FeOx boxworks 001204 243094 8134585 1710 11 64.2 84 0.13 37.96 2 x2 Diorite with SS clasts and Fe-oxides + Tourmaline 001205 243102 8134584 1721 <5 36.9 57 0.08 19.1 2 x2 Sandstone with Fe-oxides + Quartz-sericite 001206 243107 8134570 1712 14 52.4 17 0.23 34.58 2 x2 Diorite, Arg Alt, with Vlts of FeOx = Int Frac 001207 243151 8134507 1714 27 211.6 101 0.1 39.04 2 x2 Diorite + Veining with FeOx + Mn + Neo + Tm 001209 243141 8134293 1716 372 82.2 126 0.11 12.06 2 x2 Diorite, Arg with SS and Qtz vlts and FeOx boxworks +Tm 001210 243330 8134454 1729 8 328.7 44 0.11 39.91 2 x2 Diorite, Arg with SS and Qtz vlts and FeOx boxworks +Tm 001211 242844 8134676 1728 436 231.3 140 0.11 36 2 x2 Diorite, Arg altered, qtz-FeOx + Tm + fine alunite? in matrix. 001212 242802 8134757 1721 7 27.9 51 0.25 6.67 2 x2 Diorite Sil, Qtz vlts, Mn-Tm, intense angular fractures. 001214 242754 8134817 1729 11 106.4 24 0.11 19.45 2 x2 Diorite, Arg Alteration, Vlts of Qz, FeOx, Mn +Tm 001215 242718 8134846 1728 8 73.1 33 0.08 21.7 2 x2 Polymictic Bx frag of SS with FeOx veins + Mn 001216 242911 8134833 1716 20 83.3 22 0.09 4.74 2 x2 Polymictic Bx, fragments of SS, vlts of FeOx, Mn + Neo 001217 242865 8134918 1718 7 94.1 22 0.06 7.76 2 x2 Diorite QSP with Qtz vlts and FeOx-Mn 001219 242872 8134971 1711 <5 3.6 6 0.04 0.17 2 x2 Diorite, QS alt, vlts of Qtz + FeOx +Mn + Neo 001220 242756 8135047 1674 6 41 69 0.31 5.42 2 x2 Diorite, QS alt, vlts of Qtz + FeOx +Mn + Neo = Int Fac 001221 242673 8135004 1691 <5 23.4 33 0.17 5.9 2 x2 Diorite, Arg alt, vlts of Qtz + FeOx +Mn + Tm 001222 242872 8134971 1685 11 49.1 107 0.27 1.64 2 x2 Diorite, Qtz-Tm, Int Frac, vlts of FeOx-Mn + Neo 001224 242756 8135047 1680 47 16.8 14 0.31 3.53 2 x2 Polymictic bX with Sil fragments with BxWks + vlts of FeOx-Mn, Int Frac 001225 242673 8135004 1679 11 19.8 19 0.08 1.58 2 x2 Diorite, arg alt, Vlts of FeOx, +Mn + Tm 001226 244504 8136321 1886 <5 19050 1099 0.19 1.97 2x2 Polymictic Bx, pseudostratification + malachite and Mn 001227 244682 8136164 1852 8 17780 2395 0.36 6.48 3 x5 Polymictic Bx, pseudostratified with presence of malachite 001229 244817 8136181 1852 16 39410 1389 0.49 16.94 2 x2 Polymictic Bx?, with malachite and Mn in matrix 001230 244609 8136224 1887 <5 4363 350 0.23 6.06 3 x3 Polymictic Bx?, with malachite and Mn in matrix 001231 244557 8136198 1589 5 14410 1119 0.13 3.33 5 x5 Polymictic Bx?, with malachite and Mn in matrix 001232 244500 8136152 1884 14 6503 460 0.16 4.33 5 x 5 Subhorizontal polymictic Bx with malachite and Mn in matrix 001234 244494 8136108 1876 <5 3986 551 0.14 5.13 5 x 3 Polymictic Bx with malachite and Mn in subhorizontal horizons 001235 244518 8136033 1878 9 4078 510 0.19 5.53 5 x 5 Polymictic Bx with malachite and Mn in subhorizontal horizons 001236 244564 8136080 1853 9 7612 1247 0.26 9.11 3 x 10 Polymictic Bx with malachite and Mn in subhorizontal horizons 001237 244587 8135958 1856 27 15840 764 0.34 7.5 5 x 5 Polymictic Bx with malachite, atacamite and Mn 001239 244513 8135880 1863 9 2386 392 0.23 5.4 6 x 3 Polymictic Bx with malachite in a subhorizontal horizon 001240 244510 8135792 1861 <5 7601 420 0.19 4.66 5 x 5 Polymictic Bx with malachite in a subhorizontal horizon 001241 244568 8135679 1852 <5 3671 515 0.2 6.7 5 x 5 Polymictic Bx with malachite in a subhorizontal horizon 001242 244010 8135353 1789 <5 1117 2091 0.21 3.86 5 x 3 Polymictic Bx with malachite in a subhorizontal horizon 001244 244065 8135443 1792 22 3075 1453 0.2 5.32 5 x 3 Polymictic Bx with malachite in a subhorizontal horizon 001245 242718 8134403 1674 5 85.6 34 0.1 15.15 5 x 2 Diorite, Arg., with Mn in irregular veins 001246 242985 8134540 1691 11 150.2 240 0.08 50.8 5 x 5 Diorite, Arg., with Mn in irregular veins 001247 242830 8134364 1667 8 23.3 61 0.09 23.18 2 x 2 Diorite, Qtz, Tm, FeOx in boxworks + intense fracturing + veins 001249 242674 8134200 1645 7 51.7 49 0.2 6.28 2 x 2 Quartzite/SS with FeOx in veinlets/fractures and presence of Tm 001250 242640 8134158 1637 7 33.8 12 0.26 18.18 5 x 3 Quartzite/SS with FeOx in veinlets/fractures and presence of Ser 001751 242562 8134093 1628 6 105.6 44 0.33 25.79 5 x 2 Bx of quartzite/SS with FeOx boxworks + FeOx in fractures 001752 242082 8134627 1626 14 35.6 81 0.17 13.76 3 x 3 Diorite, Arg, FeOx + quartzite/SS with FeOx boxworks 001754 242254 8134434 1645 370 161.5 72 82 67.15 5 x 2 Vein?, QSP, malachite and OxFe in fractures and boxworks 001755 242291 8134249 1634 7 29.7 7 0.25 14.76 3 x 2 Bx, QSP +FeOx boxworks +quartz 001756 242276 8134244 1643 6 22.7 25 0.13 5.62 3 x 2 Bx, QSP, presence of FeOx boxworks + quartz 001757 242248 8134220 1651 8 16.9 136 0.14 11.67 3 x 3 Bx, subangular fragments, Qtz-Tm? 001759 242351 8134070 1607 100 31.3 28 0.66 11.46 3 x 3 Diorite, QSP, FeMo in fractures, FeOx +intense fracturing 001760 242265 8134168 1644 25 47.5 114 0.54 15.33 5 x 3 Bx, quartz veins with FeOx, Mn and Tm in fractures Notes: Bx-Breccia, Qtz-Quartz, Tm-Tourmaline, Vlts-veinlets, FeOx-Iron Oxides, FeMo-ferrimolybdenite, Mt-magnetite, SS-sandstone, Py-Pyrite, Ep-Epidote, Chl-Chlorite, Arg-Argillic, QSP-Quartz-sericite-pyrite, Ser-Sericite, Sil-Silicified, SS-sandstone, Py-Pyrite, Ep-Epidote, Chl-Chlorite, Arg-Argillic, QSP-Quartz-sericite-pyrite, Ser-Sericite, Sil-Silicified,

Board Appointment and Issuing of Options

Mr. Joe Phillips, who served as a Technical Advisor to DLP from December 2025 is appointed to the Board. Mr. Phillips has a wealth of experience as a senior mining executive and director in North and South America. His experience ranges from startup and development to operational roles at a senior level. He has acted as technical adviser on various operations, most recently the World Copper project in Arizona, and has been COO at a number of operations including Minera Tres Valles, Chile, and Laguna Gold. He has been in senior management roles with Coeur Mining, Silver Standard and Pan American Silver.

The Company has granted 200,000 incentive stock options to Mr. Phillips with an exercise price of $0.36 per share for a five-year period, from the date of grant, in accordance with the terms of DLP Resources Inc. stock option plan. Further, the Company has granted an at arm's length consultant 100,000 incentive stock options with an exercise price of $0.36 per share for a five-year period, from the date of grant, in accordance with the terms of DLP Resources Inc. stock option plan.

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

DLP Resources Peru S.A.C, a subsidiary of DLP Resources Inc., supervises sampling and carries out surface sampling and mapping of outcrop at the Esperanza project. Rock chip-Panel sampling was done within a maximum area of 2m x 1m and descriptions were carried out by a geologist. Samples are bagged and sealed on site before transportation to the SGS Peru S.A.C. sample preparation facility in Arequipa by Company vehicles and staff. Rocks are crushed Drying at 100°C, primary and secondary crushing to -10 mesh (up to 6K) Division and pulverizing of 250g (95% to 140 mesh) with 70% passing <2mm. Sample is split with riffle splitter and 250g pulverized to 85% less than 75um. Prepared samples are sent to Lima by SGS Peru S.A.C. for analysis. SGS Peru S.A.C. is an independent laboratory. Samples are analyzed for 50 elements using a four-acid digestion and Atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. Overlimit samples for copper and silver were re-analysed by four-acid digestion and atomic absorption spectrometry finish). For gold determination, fire assay of a 30 g charge is followed by an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) determination. In addition, sequential copper analyses are done and reports, soluble copper using sulphuric acid leach, soluble copper in cyanide leach, residual copper and total copper. SGS meets all requirements of International Standards with ISO/IEC 17025 accredited testing laboratories.

DLP Resources independently monitors quality control and quality assurance ("QA/QC") through a program that includes the insertion of certified reference materials.

Esperanza Project

The Esperanza Cu-Mo Project is an early-stage exploration project in Southern Peru consisting of 13,900 Ha of claims which are 100% owned by DLP. Esperanza is located ~35 km SW of the Cerro Verde Mine in Arequipa and immediately south of the Chapi Copper Mine.

Copper-molybdenum mineralization was initially observed in an early reconnaissance program undertaken in 2022. Subsequently we have completed a satellite alteration mapping program over the project and identified alteration consistent with porphyry copper-molybdenum systems. Follow-up of alteration and subsequent sampling and mapping commenced in early 2024.

Figure 1: Esperanza Project Location

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/287687_5948ca81b4e1dab1_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Esperanza Trench Locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/287687_5948ca81b4e1dab1_002full.jpg

Figure 3. Summary of rock chip-panel sample results from the three trenches for the Esperanza Porphyry Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/287687_5948ca81b4e1dab1_003full.jpg

Figure 4: Esperanza Project - Reduced to pole magnetic map and geology map with anomalous copper (Cu) in rock samples.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/287687_5948ca81b4e1dab1_004full.jpg

Figure 5: Esperanza Project - Reduced to pole magnetic map and geology map with anomalous molybdenum (Mo) in rock samples.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/287687_5948ca81b4e1dab1_005full.jpg

Figure 6: Esperanza Project - Reduced to pole magnetic map and geology map with anomalous gold (Au) in rock samples.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/287687_5948ca81b4e1dab1_006full.jpg

Figure 7: Esperanza Project - Reduced to pole magnetic map and geology map with anomalous silver (Ag) in rock samples.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/287687_5948ca81b4e1dab1_007full.jpg

Figure 8: Esperanza Project - Reduced to pole magnetic map and geology map with anomalous arsenic (As) in rock samples.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/287687_5948ca81b4e1dab1_008full.jpg

Figure 9: Esperanza Project - Reduced to pole magnetic map and geology map with anomalous antimony (Sb)in rock samples.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/287687_5948ca81b4e1dab1_009full.jpg

Figure 10: Esperanza Project - Reduced to pole magnetic map and geology map with anomalous bismuth (Bi) in rock samples.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/287687_5948ca81b4e1dab1_010full.jpg

Figure 11: Esperanza Project - Reduced to pole magnetic map and geology map with anomalous barium (Ba) in rock samples.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/287687_5948ca81b4e1dab1_011full.jpg

Figure 12: Esperanza Project - Reduced to pole magnetic map and geology map with anomalous lead (Pb) in rock samples.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/287687_5948ca81b4e1dab1_012full.jpg

Figure 13: Esperanza Project - Reduced to pole magnetic map and geology map with anomalous zinc (Zn) in rock samples.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/287687_5948ca81b4e1dab1_013full.jpg

Figure 14: Esperanza Project - Rock chip anomalies of arsenic (As), gold (Au), barium (Ba), antimony (Sb), copper (Cu), molybdenum and alteration anomaly of limonite and sericite on magnetic signature - reduced to pole (RTP) data.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/287687_5948ca81b4e1dab1_014full.jpg

Qualified Person

Mr. Gendall, CEO & President of the company is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Gendall has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia and Peru, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP and on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF. Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to further sampling, mapping and advancement of the Esperanza Project in Peru.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things rock chip results expected from the Esperanza Project in Peru.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/287687

Source: DLP Resources Inc.