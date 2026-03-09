Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (OTCQB: DTCFF) (FSE: DTC), ("Defence" or the "Company"), a publicly traded biotechnology and precision intracellular drug-delivery company, is pleased to announce the closing of a private placement (the "Private Placement") of 17,445,455 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.55 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to Defence of $9,595,000.25. Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles its holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.65 per share for 24 months following the date of issuance.

As previously announced, the Company executed a binding term sheet (the "Term Sheet") with two arm's length institutional investors (collectively, the "Investors") in connection with the Private Placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $6,000,000, pursuant to the terms and conditions of a sharing agreement (the "Sharing Agreement") dated and executed as of March 6, 2026 (the "Closing Date"). For more information, please see the Company's press release dated February 27, 2026.

All 10,909,091 Warrants issued pursuant to the Term Sheet are exercisable at an exercise price of $0.65 per Share for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date. The Warrants include an equity blocker provision that prohibits the holder from exercising any portion of the Warrants if such exercise would result in the holder owning more than 9.99% of the Company's outstanding Shares. The Investors received a corporate finance fee of 654,546 Units and a non-refundable deposit of 118,182 Units at the Private Placement price in connection with the Sharing Agreement.

Defence intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement to advance its Antibody Drug Conjugate ("ADC") and Radiopharmaceutical programs, to develop partnerships and for working capital purposes. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Private Placement.

Pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws and in accordance with the Exchange policies, all securities issued under this Private Placement are subject to applicable resale restrictions under applicable securities laws. The Private Placement closed on March 6, 2026.

The Units described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions there from. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About Defence Therapeutics:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly traded biotechnology company committed to making cancer treatment more effective and safer. Using its Accum precision drug delivery platform, Defence is working to enhance the potency of ADCs and other complex biologics at lower doses, with the goal of reducing side effects and improving access to advanced therapies. By pursing cutting edge science, and collaborating with pharma and biotech partners, Defence strives to bring transformative therapies to patients who need them most. To learn more about Defence Therapeutics and explore partnering opportunities, please visit www.defencetherapeutics.com or contact info@defencetherapeutics.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: Defence Therapeutics Inc.