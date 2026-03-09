The new product line covers 124-644 kW in heating and 128-632 kW in cooling, operates down to -15?C, and supports various configurations with R454B or R410a refrigerants.Italian heating and cooling specialist Thermocold has unveiled a new series of air-to-water heat pump with axial fans and scroll compressors. Dubbed AWA HP SEA/XEA, the new system comes in a variety of versions and capacities. "High energy efficiency is assured by oversized heat exchange coils and high-energy performance fans," the company said in a statement. "Due to the innovative profile, the EC fans ensure high efficiency ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...