Baskets 'N' Bundles Recognized With 2026 Consumer Choice Award for Gift Baskets in Hamilton

HAMILTON, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / Baskets 'N' Bundles has been recognized with the 2026 Consumer Choice Award for excellence in Gift Baskets, highlighting more than two decades of personalized service, thoughtful presentation and dedication to creating meaningful gift experiences for the Hamilton community.

Founded in 2003, Baskets 'N' Bundles has grown into a trusted destination for custom gift baskets tailored to celebrations, milestones and special occasions. The business is known for its one-on-one service approach, offering customers the flexibility to order by phone, through the website or by visiting the shop in person. Whether a customer chooses a curated basket or selects individual items to be assembled in-store, the Baskets 'N' Bundles team takes pride in crafting gifts that reflect care, creativity and personal attention.

The company's commitment to quality is evident in every package, from corporate gifting and holiday selections to baby baskets, gourmet assortments and specialty themes. Customers appreciate the ability to choose unique items that suit the recipient's tastes, while the team handles all aspects of assembly and delivery. This personalized service model has made Baskets 'N' Bundles a preferred choice for both individuals and businesses seeking reliable, memorable gifting solutions.

Over the years, Baskets 'N' Bundles has built a strong reputation for dependability, consistency and exceptional customer care. Many loyal customers return year after year, trusting the shop to help them send thoughtful gifts that leave lasting impressions. The team's dedication to presentation, timely delivery and high-quality products has contributed to its standing as a leader in the Hamilton region's gift basket market.

Receiving the 2026 Consumer Choice Award is a meaningful achievement for the business, reinforcing the trust it has earned within the community. "We are honoured to receive this recognition," said the team at Baskets 'N' Bundles. "Our customers mean the world to us, and we are grateful for their continued support. Every basket we create is prepared with care, and we take great pride in helping people celebrate life's moments through meaningful and personalized gifts."

The Consumer Choice Award is a respected indicator of business excellence in Canada, identifying companies that demonstrate strong service standards and a commitment to customer satisfaction. For Baskets 'N' Bundles, the award underscores the value of personalized attention, thoughtful design and the relationships they have built with customers over more than twenty years.

Looking ahead, Baskets 'N' Bundles remains dedicated to offering unique gift solutions that bring joy to both the sender and the recipient. With a continued focus on quality, creativity and exceptional customer experience, the business is well positioned to serve Hamilton and surrounding communities for many years to come.

For more information or to explore custom gift options, visit www.basketsnbundles.ca.

About Baskets 'N' Bundles

Baskets 'N' Bundles has been proudly serving the Hamilton community since 2003, specializing in custom gift baskets for all occasions. Known for personalized service, quality products and reliable delivery, the business helps customers create meaningful gifts by phone, online or in person at the shop. Each basket is assembled with care to reflect the sentiment behind the occasion. About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more. Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/baskets-n-bundles-recognized-with-2026-consumer-choice-award-for-1144902