ACCESS Newswire
09.03.2026 12:38 Uhr
Employment Professionals Canada Marks More Than 30 Years of Staffing Work With 2026 Consumer Choice Award

NIAGARA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / Employment Professionals Canada has been recognized as a 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Employment Agency category, acknowledging its long-standing role supporting job seekers and employers across the Niagara region.

Founded in 1992, Employment Professionals Canada has spent more than three decades providing staffing and workforce solutions to businesses throughout Canada. As Niagara's longest-standing staffing firm, the company works with organizations across multiple sectors to support recruitment, workforce planning, and employee development.

Employment Professionals Canada offers a range of services, including recruitment, HR consulting, payroll administration, and training programs. These services are designed to support both short-term staffing needs and long-term workforce strategies, helping employers build and maintain effective teams while supporting individuals in their career paths.

The firm's work is centered on direct relationships with clients and candidates, with an emphasis on understanding organizational needs and matching them with appropriate talent. This approach has allowed the company to adapt to changing labour markets while maintaining continuity in service delivery.

"Our work has always been about connecting people with opportunities that fit," said Marina Butler, President of Employment Professionals Canada. "Whether we're supporting an employer or a job seeker, we focus on building relationships that lead to sustainable outcomes."

In addition to Consumer Choice Award, Employment Professionals Canada has been named by Forbes Canada among the country's Best Professional, Temporary, and Executive Recruiting Firms.

About Employment Professionals Canada
Employment Professionals Canada is a Canadian employment agency founded in 1992. Serving Niagara and clients across Canada, the firm provides recruitment, HR consulting, payroll, and training services to support workforce development and employment opportunities across a range of industries. For more information, visit www.employmentprofessionalscanada.com.

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/employment-professionals-canada-marks-more-than-30-years-of-staf-1144907

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
