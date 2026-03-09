RedChip Companies, Inc.: RedChip Showcases Public Companies Across the Artificial Intelligence Value Chain at March 19 Virtual Investor Conference

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / RedChip Companies, an industry leader in investor relations, media, and research for microcap and small-cap companies, today announced its upcoming AI Investor Conference: From Data Centers to Breakthrough Use Cases, taking place March 19, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET. The full-day virtual event will spotlight publicly traded companies developing, enabling, and deploying artificial intelligence technologies across infrastructure, analytics, automation, and applied industry solutions, offering investors direct access to management teams driving innovation across the AI value chain.

Registration is free and open to the public: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/redchip/87020434458

"Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming how data is processed, decisions are made, and products are delivered across the global economy," said Dave Gentry, CEO of RedChip Companies. "From the data centers and compute platforms powering AI workloads to applied software solutions delivering measurable productivity gains, AI represents one of the most significant secular growth opportunities of our time. This conference provides investors direct access to the public companies building and commercializing the technologies at the center of this transformation."

The AI Investor Conference will feature presentations from CEOs and senior executives of publicly traded companies operating across key segments of the AI ecosystem, including:

AI infrastructure and compute platforms

Data optimization and advanced analytics

Applied AI software and enterprise solutions

Industry-specific AI use cases

Commercialization strategies and scalable revenue models

Each company presentation will be followed by a live Q&A session, giving investors the opportunity to engage directly with management teams, assess execution strategies, and evaluate both near- and long-term value creation opportunities.

Presenting Companies Include (partial list):

Gorilla Technology Group (Nasdaq:GRRR)

AINOS (Nasdaq:AIMD)

Bullfrog AI (Nasdaq:BFRG)

PowerBank (Nasdaq:SUUN)

Bimergen (NYSE American:BESS)

View the full schedule and register here: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/redchip/87020434458

What Investors Will Gain

The conference offers investors a focused, high-value opportunity to learn about:

Public-company executives driving AI innovation and adoption

Strategic insights into how AI technologies are being commercialized across industries

Key growth drivers, competitive positioning, and operational milestones

Scalability, capital requirements, and risk factors shaping the AI landscape

Whether retail investors seeking thematic exposure to artificial intelligence or institutional and professional investors evaluating emerging public-company opportunities, attendees will gain concise, actionable insights into the companies positioned to benefit from accelerating AI adoption.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 33 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more. RedChip also offers RedChat, a proprietary AI-powered chatbot that analyzes SEC filings and corporate disclosures for all Nasdaq and NYSE-listed companies, giving investors instant, on-demand insights.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

