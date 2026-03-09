Anzeige
Montag, 09.03.2026
Verdoppelt - und noch nicht am Ziel? Dieser Rohstoff-Explorer profitiert vom Antimon-Boom
Acer Announces February Revenues at NT$21.46 Billion, a Record High for February Post Pandemic, up 25.7% Year-on-year

TAIPEI, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for February at NT$21.46 billion, with growth of 25.7% year-on-year (YoY) and 1.8% month-on-month. Consolidated revenues for year-to-February reached NT$42.53 billion with 32.3% growth YoY.

Highlights in February and year-to February, respectively, include:

  • Revenues from notebook PCs grew by 37.8% YoY and 43.2% YoY
  • Revenues from desktop PCs grew by 11.7% YoY and 27.5% YoY
  • Revenues from Chromebooks PCs grew by 16.2% YoY and 12.2% YoY
  • Revenues from gaming products and businesses grew by 50.5% YoY and 51.8% YoY
  • Revenues from the commercial line [1] grew by 63.7% and 63.9% YoY

Acer's strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum. Total revenues from businesses other than personal computers [2] and displays contributed 32.0% of the group's total revenues in February and 37.0% year-to-February.

Acer's public subsidiaries have announced their February revenues and Acer Gaming just held its pre-listing performance conference ahead of its planned listing on the Taiwan Stock Exchange Innovation Board. Among its businesses under incubation, Acer ITS Inc. revenue grew 47.9% year-to-February YoY.

[1] Acer's commercial products, excluding Chromebooks

[2] Personal computers business includes desktops and notebooks

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs nearly 12,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2026 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer

© 2026 PR Newswire
