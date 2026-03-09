Anzeige
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc: Vision Marine Technologies Introduces 6-Year Limited Powertrain Warranty for E-Motion 180E Product & Technology Update

First High-Voltage Electric Outboard Above 150 HP to Offer This Level of Standard Coverage in North America

MONTREAL, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a marine technology company and vertically integrated multi-brand boat retail platform, today announced the introduction of a 6-Year Limited Powertrain Warranty for its flagship E-Motion 180E high-voltage electric outboard system for recreational boating applications.

Based on publicly available information, Vision Marine believes it is the first manufacturer in North America to offer a standard six-year limited powertrain warranty on a high-voltage electric outboard above 150 horsepower for recreational use. The Company further believes that this level of standard coverage extends one year beyond the typical warranty duration currently offered within the comparable high-voltage electric outboard segment.

The E-Motion 180E is an industrialized high-voltage marine propulsion system that has been integrated across more than 24 boat configurations spanning 12 OEM brands and multiple vessel categories.

The Company's validation roadmap focuses on durability, redundancy, thermal management, and real-world recreational deployment rather than limited pilot applications.

Warranty duration is often viewed as a practical indicator of engineering maturity, lifecycle confidence, and supply chain readiness. By extending its standard limited powertrain coverage to six years, Vision Marine signals confidence in the robustness of its proprietary high-voltage architecture and operational support.

Vision Marine's vertically integrated operating model supports the enhanced limited warranty. Following the acquisition and accelerated integration of Nautical Ventures, the Company operates an established retail and service infrastructure across Florida, providing in-market diagnostics, installation support, and aftersales service capabilities. This structure strengthens long-term customer confidence while reducing execution risk as electric propulsion adoption accelerates.

"Warranty coverage reflects engineering discipline and operational readiness," said Maxime Poudrier, Chief Operating Officer of Vision Marine Technologies. "Extending our standard limited powertrain coverage to six years demonstrates the validation behind our system and the infrastructure now in place to support it at scale."

The 6-Year Limited Powertrain Warranty applies to qualifying E-Motion 180E units sold under standard program terms and conditions. For full details regarding coverage, limitations, and exclusions, please refer to Vision Marine's official warranty terms and conditions.

Vision Marine continues to execute its dual-pillar strategy, combining proprietary propulsion technology with direct-to-consumer retail access and service infrastructure. Management believes this integrated platform supports disciplined electric expansion while maintaining flexibility across both electric and internal combustion propulsion categories.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) is a vertically integrated marine company combining proprietary high-voltage electric propulsion technology with multi-brand boat retail and service operations. Through its E-Motion electric propulsion platform and its ownership of Nautical Ventures Group, an award-winning Florida-based dealership network, Vision Marine delivers premium boating experiences across both electric and internal combustion segments.

The Company's strategy focuses on scalable growth, operational discipline, and direct market access through integrated technology, retail distribution, financing, and service infrastructure across North America's boating market.

For more information, visit: https://investors.visionmarinetechnologies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding electric adoption trends, product integration, retail visibility, cross-category engagement, and strategic positioning within the marine market. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Vision Marine Technologies, Inc

© 2026 PR Newswire
