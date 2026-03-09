STACK Construction Technologies Names Viyas Sundaram as CEO, Leading the Company's Next Chapter of AI Innovation

CINCINNATI, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / STACK Construction Technologies, the leader in preconstruction software from takeoff to proposal, is pleased to announce that Viyas Sundaram is joining the team as Chief Executive Officer. He joins STACK after serving as Executive Growth Officer of Nemetschek, following the acquisition of GoCanvas under his leadership as CEO. Sundaram has nearly three decades of experience automating workflows with mobile platforms and boosting businesses' efficiency through streamlined manual processes that have driven revenue gains and long-term success. With his strong foothold in the digital construction space, Sundaram will lead STACK's continued expansion and innovation, transforming the industry.

"STACK is poised to revolutionize the preconstruction market," said Sundaram. "The team has created powerful momentum by marrying AI with next-generation workflows that support the trust our construction customers rely on to get work done. We will double down on innovation, be obsessive about delivering customer value, and set a new standard for how technology drives profitability and performance across construction. The next chapter starts now."

As part of a planned leadership transition, Ray DeZenzo will move into an advisory role after successfully guiding STACK through a pivotal phase of growth and transformation. During his tenure, DeZenzo strengthened the company's operational foundation, built a high-performing leadership team, and positioned STACK for scalable enterprise expansion. With a strong foundation in place, DeZenzo now passes the torch to Sundaram to lead STACK into its next chapter of accelerated innovation and growth.

"Viyas Sundaram brings deep experience scaling SaaS businesses and elevating go-to-market performance, along with a genuine appreciation for building on strong, established foundations," said Ben Levin, STACK Board Member and CEO and Co-Founder of Level Equity.

"Ray has been instrumental in instilling operational rigor and developing the leadership strength that position STACK for long-term success. With that foundation firmly in place, Viyas is the right leader at the right time to accelerate growth, expand our enterprise impact, and propel STACK into its next chapter as a category leader in construction technology."

Looking ahead, Sundaram will play a pivotal role in continuing to develop STACK's AI capabilities to accelerate digital workflows and reduce risk throughout the preconstruction lifecycle. This is especially vital as customers continue to struggle with tighter labor markets, uneven demand, and increasing project complexity in 2026. STACK will also seek to build its strategic partnerships to expand access and adoption of preconstruction technology.

STACK Construction Technologies is a cloud-based preconstruction software platform advancing construction's digital transformation. Founded to fill a gap in integrated, cloud-based preconstruction solutions, STACK pioneered an all-in-one, AI-accelerated takeoff and estimating platform for contractors to evaluate, bid and win more profitable projects. By connecting teams and keeping measurements, quantities and costs continuously in sync as drawings evolve, STACK is streamlining workflows, eliminating repetitive tasks and mitigating risk - all while strengthening contractor confidence and helping them to achieve more predictable profitability. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, STACK operates in the U.S. and Canada.

