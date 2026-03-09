Beacon Oral Specialists Enters Jacksonville with North Florida Oral & Facial Surgery Partnership

Latest New Market Entry Caps Year of Strategic Expansion and Positions Company for Strong 2026

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / Beacon Oral Specialists, a portfolio company of Blue Sea Capital, announced today the completion of a successful year of growth in 2025 with its expansion into the Jacksonville market through a partnership with North Florida Oral & Facial Surgery (NFOFS), the leading oral and facial surgery practice in the region.

NFOFS operates five locations and is supported by a team of five surgeons serving the greater Jacksonville area. The practice was the fifth to join the Beacon Oral Specialists platform in 2025, alongside new partnerships in the Bay Area, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. As a result of this growth, Beacon now partners with more than 130 oral surgeons practicing across 106 locations in 12 states and Washington, D.C.

In addition to practice partnerships, Beacon added 13 associate oral surgeons to its existing practices nationwide in 2025. Continued patient demand, driven by the clinical excellence and reputations of Beacon's surgeon partners, also supported further expansion through four new practice launches in Las Vegas, Oahu, South Florida, and Chicago.

"2025 was a defining year for Beacon," said Mike Friguletto, Chief Executive Officer of Beacon Oral Specialists. "Our partnership with North Florida Oral & Facial Surgery reflects our continued focus on aligning with premier oral & maxillofacial surgeons in strategically important markets while supporting sustainable, long-term growth for our practices."

Beacon also celebrated its fifth anniversary in late 2025. The platform was formed in 2020 by Blue Sea Capital through the combination of two of the nation's largest oral and maxillofacial surgery platforms. From an initial base of two practices and 37 surgeons, Beacon has grown into one of the industry's leading oral & maxillofacial surgery-focused management services organizations, delivering strong organic growth while expanding its national footprint.

Looking ahead, Beacon remains well positioned to continue its growth trajectory, having finalized a new Georgia partnership in the early days of 2026, planning several new partnerships, office openings, and preparing to welcome a newly signed class of oral surgeon residency graduates to the platform later this year.

"Demand for the care from our surgeons remains strong. We are excited for the opportunities ahead of us to continue to broaden our often life-changing impact on oral health in communities across the country," Friguletto added.

About Beacon Oral Specialists

Beacon Oral Specialists (www.beaconoralspecialists.com) is a leading management services organization (MSO) exclusively serving the oral surgery sector. Beacon delivers world-class practice management solutions to a network of nationally renowned oral & maxillofacial surgeons across the United States. Its comprehensive support services include practice development, billing and collections, financial and accounting services, benefits and payroll administration, information technology, data analytics, vendor management, and legal support.

About Blue Sea Capital

Blue Sea Capital (www.blueseacapital.com) is a private equity firm based in West Palm Beach, Florida, that partners with growth-oriented, lower middle market companies and their entrepreneurial leadership teams. The firm manages more than $1.4 billion in assets and invests across three industry verticals: aerospace and defense, healthcare, and industrial growth. Blue Sea Capital typically serves as a first or second institutional investor, working closely with management teams to drive strategic growth, operational improvement, and long-term value creation.

Contact Information

Cindy Chapman

Vice President - Practice Development

cchapman@beaconoralspecialists.com

678-858-1325

SOURCE: Beacon Oral Specialists

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/beacon-oral-specialists-enters-jacksonville-with-north-florida-oral-a-1145004