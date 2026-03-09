Allegro DVT, the worldwide leader in Semiconductor Video IPs and Video Compliance Tools announces, the addition of its new DWP300 DeWarp IP to its Zinia Pixel Processing IPs portfolio. This latest innovation further reinforces Allegro DVT's commitment to delivering comprehensive, high-performance solutions for next-generation imaging and video applications.

The new DWP300 DeWarp IP is designed for optimal silicon area and power efficiency while offering flexible geometric transformation in real time. It combines a customizable software driver that generates mesh configurations for a wide range of geometric transformations and a dedicated hardware core capable of executing the geometric transformation in real-time on full video. This hybrid Hardware/Software approach enables precise distortion correction while allowing customers to easily adapt the solution to their specific application requirements.

With the rapid growth of applications such as automotive surround view, smart surveillance, drones, AR/VR devices, and wide-angle camera systems, prism distortion correction has become a critical requirement in modern video pipelines. By performing dewarping on the fly with its best-in-class video Encoder, Allegro DVT enables a streamlined and fully optimized video processing chain, reducing system complexity and memory bandwidth while accelerating time-to-market.

"Our DWP300 DeWarp IP represents another key milestone in expanding our video processing portfolio," said Nouar Hamze, CEO at Allegro DVT. "By combining advanced distortion correction with our proven Encoder technology, we enable our customers to deliver superior video quality while simplifying system integration and optimizing silicon efficiency."

The DWP300 DeWarp IP supports high-resolution video processing up to 4kp60 and is fully compatible with Allegro DVT's Prism Encoder IPs supporting H.264, HEVC, VP9, AV1, VVC, LCEVC standards. It is optimized for ASIC implementations and addresses the stringent performance and power requirements of automotive, consumer, and industrial markets.

The launch of the integrated DWP300 DeWarp IP marks another important step in Allegro DVT's strategy to deliver comprehensive, high-performance video processing solutions to its customers worldwide.

About Allegro DVT

Allegro DVT, headquartered in Grenoble/France with offices in Tampere/Finland, Belfast/Northern Ireland, San Diego/USA, Beijing/China, is a world leading provider of digital video technology solutions including compliance streams and video codec semiconductor IPs focused on H.264, HEVC, VP9, AV1, VVC, LCEVC and AV2 standards.

