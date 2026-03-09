Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Verdoppelt - und noch nicht am Ziel? Dieser Rohstoff-Explorer profitiert vom Antimon-Boom
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41MHW | ISIN: CA8629461002 | Ticker-Symbol: MIG3
Frankfurt
09.03.26 | 09:55
5,550 Euro
-0,89 % -0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STRATEGY INC CDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STRATEGY INC CDR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
09.03.2026 13:06 Uhr
175 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Risen Energy Co., Ltd: Risen Energy's Low-Silver Strategy for HJT Technology: A Long-Term Roadmap

NINGBO, China, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent discussions within the photovoltaic industry have intensified around reducing silver paste costs and developing innovative metallization materials. In this context, we revisit Risen Energy's technical white paper-White Paper of HJT Hyper-ion Products: Development and Application of Low-Silver Metallization Paste-to reexamine the company's early strategic insights, experimental validations, and foundational preparations. This retrospective analysis aims to provide industry peers with practical perspectives derived from hands-on experience.

White paper of HJT Hyper-ion products of Risen Energy Development and application of Low-silver metallization paste

I. Foresight and Systematic Planning: Beyond Mere Substitution

Confronting silver's limited reserves and price volatility, Risen Energy recognized that adopting low-cost metal alternatives was imperative for sustainable growth-akin to the historical transition from gold to copper interconnects in integrated circuits. The company's approach extended beyond conceptual substitution to systematic implementation:

Comprehensive Material Selection: Risen Energy evaluated candidate metals (e.g., copper, aluminum, zinc, nickel) based on three criteria: electrical conductivity, global reserves, and market stability. Copper emerged as a prime candidate due to its high conductivity (5.96×107 S/m), ample reserves, and cost-effectiveness.

Strategic Technology Pathway: While electroplating offers a silver-free alternative, Risen Energy prioritized low-silver-content paste-where a silver shell encapsulates low-cost metal cores-for its compatibility with existing production lines and rapid scalability.

Rigorous Reliability Validation: The white paper shows that modules employing low-silver-content pastes demonstrate excellent degradation rate performance after undergoing damp heat (DH) and thermal cycling (TC) tests with severity levels multiplied by several times. In some cases, their performance even surpasses that of modules using pure silver pastes, and their power generation capacity is comparable to that of pure silver paste modules.

II. From Innovation to Industrialization: Leadership in Mass Production

Risen Energy's HJT products have achieved stable, large-scale mass production on production lines for multiple years. Currently, the pure silver consumption of Risen Energy's HJT cells has been reduced to 3.9 milligrams per watt (mg/W), a level that is at the forefront globally.

III. Reflections and Future Outlook: Value-Driven Progress

This review highlights three core principles underpinning Risen Energy's strategy:

Inherent Synergy Between HJT and Low-Silver Materials: HJT's low-temperature manufacturing, bifaciality, and superior passivation provide an ideal platform for safe, efficient metallization innovation.

Cost Reduction as a Value Multiplier: By integrating material optimization with process excellence, Risen Energy ensures lower LCOE and higher ROI without compromising reliability or power output.

Material Innovation as an Industry Catalyst: Silver reduction transcends cost savings, representing a paradigm shift in photovoltaic technology and sustainability.

Thank you to all customers and partners for your continuous attention to and trust in Risen Energy's HJT technology. Risen Energy will continue to uphold the original aspiration of "cost reduction and efficiency improvement", promote the industrialization process of HJT technology, and contribute solid strength to the global energy transition.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927920/White_paper_of_HJT_Hyper_ion_products_of_Risen_Energy_Development_and_application_of_Low_silver_meta.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/risen-energys-low-silver-strategy-for-hjt-technology-a-long-term-roadmap-302707960.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.