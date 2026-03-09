Anzeige
Montag, 09.03.2026
PR Newswire
09.03.2026 13:06 Uhr
BIGTXN Launches Newsroom-Quality AI Platform to Modernise Global Sanctions Monitoring

LONDON, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIGTXN, a leader in financial data solutions, today announced the launch of sanctions.com, its flagship regulatory intelligence and news platform. The new service uses agentic AI to produce real-time, newsroom-quality summaries of global sanctions, sanctions-related actions and export-control updates.

BIGTXN Logo

As geopolitical landscapes shift rapidly, compliance and policy teams often struggle with fragmented announcements and frequent changes issued by authorities such as the U.S. OFAC, the UK's OFSI, and the EU Commission. sanctions.com addresses this challenge by translating complex regulatory language into clear, structured, and auditable hyper-alerts that teams can act on quickly.

Insights are published immediately to the web and distributed through high-speed API, email alerts, and feeds, helping organizations monitor changes without delay. Each alert is designed to be explainable and defensible - linking back to the underlying source material and documenting what was summarized, when it was generated, and why it matters.

Commenting on the launch, Haider Mannan, CEO of BIGTXN said:

"Sanctions policy now changes at the speed of geopolitics, but most compliance teams are still forced to piece together critical updates from scattered notices and dense legal language. With sanctions.com, we're turning raw regulatory actions into clear, source-linked intelligence in minutes. Our goal is to help organizations act faster, with confidence, and prove exactly how they got there."

The platform's agentic AI goes beyond aggregation by interpreting context (for example, identifying what changed, who is impacted, and what actions may be required) while maintaining transparency. Every alert is paired with a verifiable audit trail, reducing manual workload and helping mitigate non-compliance risk in an increasingly volatile trade environment.

Karl Lutzow, COO-designate at BIGTXN, said:

This new service marks a defining moment for BIGTXN. sanctions.com delivers the speed, transparency and defensibility compliance & legal professionals need to monitor sanctions and export controls globally - opening an exciting new chapter in our growth journey.

By bridging the gap between raw regulatory data and actionable intelligence, BIGTXN continues to set the standard for high-fidelity financial and regulatory information.

About BIGTXN

BIGTXN provides monitoring and screening data solutions for pre- and post-trade processing. Using a specialised data management platform and matching algorithms, and as one of the largest processors of securities data, BIGTXN delivers high quality financial information to meet demanding use cases for financial institutions worldwide.

Find out more at: https://www.bigtxn.com/

Media Contact:

BIGTXN
Attn: Press Officer
press@bigtxn.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2829733/5840656/BIGTXN_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bigtxn-launches-newsroom-quality-ai-platform-to-modernise-global-sanctions-monitoring-302707057.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
