Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Grand City Properties SA Company Name: Grand City Properties SA ISIN: LU0775917882 Reason for the research: Jahresbericht 2025 Recommendation: Kaufen from: 09.03.2026 Target price: €14,80 Target price on sight of: 12 Monate Last rating change: - Analyst: Ellis Acklin

Zusammenfassung:

Der Jahresbericht unterstreicht erneut die Widerstandsfähigkeit der operativen Plattform von GCP, die sich durch ein stetiges internes Wachstum und eine kontinuierliche Stärkung der Bilanz auszeichnet. Die Performance wurde durch ein LFL-Mietwachstum von 3,5% und einen weiteren Rückgang der Leerstandsquote auf ein historisches Tief angeführt. GCP setzt seine disziplinierte Kapitalrecycling-Strategie fort, die auch 2026 Teil des Spielplans bleiben wird. Unserer Ansicht nach ist der Vermieter dank seiner starken Liquidität und seines konservativen Verschuldungsprofils zunehmend gut positioniert, um von den sich abzeichnenden Verwerfungen auf den europäischen Immobilienmärkten zu profitieren. Das vorgeschlagene Aktienumtauschangebot von Aroundtown ist Teil einer umfassenderen strategischen Ausrichtung und könnte dazu beitragen, das inhärente Aufwärtspotenzial des NAV innerhalb einer größeren, liquideren MDAX-Plattform zu erschließen. Das Aktienumtauschangebot entspricht einem Aufschlag von 6,6% auf den Schlusskurs vom 3. März 2026, aber wir stützen den fairen Wert weiterhin auf ein DCF-Modell, um das langfristige Cashflow-Profil des Portfolios und die operativen Aufwärtspotenziale im Zusammenhang mit Mietanpassungen und externen Wachstumschancen widerzuspiegeln. Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung und unser Kursziel von €14,80 bei (Aufwärtspotenzial: 40%).



Abstract:

Full year reporting again highlighted the resilience of GCP's operating platform that featured steady internal growth and ongoing balance sheet strengthening. Performance was spearheaded by 3.5% LFL rental growth and a further tightening in vacancy to a historic low. GCP continues to execute its disciplined capital recycling strategy, which will remain part of the playbook in 2026. In our view, the landlord is increasingly well positioned to capitalise on emerging dislocations in European real estate markets, thanks to its strong liquidity and conservative leverage profile. The proposed Aroundtown exchange offer forms part of a broader strategic backdrop and could help unlock embedded upside to NAV within a larger, more liquid MDAX platform. The share exchange offer equates to 6.6% premium on previous close on 3 March 2026, but we continue to anchor fair value to a DCF model to reflect the long-duration cash flow profile of the portfolio and operational upside tied to rental reversion and external growth opportunities. We maintain our Buy rating and €14.8 TP (upside: 40%).



