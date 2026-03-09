LB Pharmaceuticals Inc: LB Pharmaceuticals Appoints R&D Biotech Executive Robert Lenz, M.D., Ph.D. to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LB Pharmaceuticals Inc ("LB Pharmaceuticals" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LBRX), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for schizophrenia, bipolar depression, adjunctive major depressive disorder (MDD) and other neuropsychiatric diseases, today announced the appointment of Robert Lenz, M.D., Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

"We are delighted to welcome Rob to our Board as his depth of expertise in neuroscience R&D brings significant value to LB Pharma at a time when we are advancing LB-102 into late-stage clinical development across multiple indications," said Heather Turner, Chief Executive Officer of LB Pharmaceuticals.

"I am pleased to join LB Pharma's Board of Directors at this very exciting time for the Company, and contribute to its accelerating growth," commented Robert Lenz, M.D., Ph.D. "I look forward to working with my fellow directors and this incredible management team to progress LB-102, an investigational therapy with the potential to become, if approved, a mainstay of psychiatric practice for the treatment of psychosis and mood disorders by offering patients a differentiated therapy with a balanced clinical benefit and tolerability profile."

Dr. Robert Lenz is a veteran research and development leader, currently advising several biopharmaceuticals companies. Most recently, he served as the Executive Vice President and Head of Research and Development at Neumora Therapeutics, and prior to that, he spent over a decade at Amgen Inc. in key leadership roles, including Senior Vice President, Head of Global Development. Earlier in his career, Dr. Lenz held positions of increasing responsibility at Abbott Laboratories, ultimately serving as Divisional Vice President for Neuroscience, Anesthesia, and Psychiatry Development. Throughout his career, Dr. Lenz has overseen the development of multiple medicines through regulatory approval. He also serves on the board and scientific boards of several companies. Dr. Lenz earned his M.D. and Ph.D. with honors from the University of Maryland School of Medicine and completed his neurology residency at the University of California - Los Angeles. He holds a bachelor's degree from Dickinson College and has been recognized with multiple awards for innovation and leadership in the pharmaceutical industry.

About LB Pharmaceuticals

LB Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, adjunctive MDD, and other neuropsychiatric diseases. The Company is building a pipeline that leverages the broad therapeutic potential of its lead product candidate, LB-102, which the Company believes has the potential to be the first benzamide antipsychotic drug approved for neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. LB-102, if approved, has the potential to become a mainstay of psychiatric practice by offering a balanced clinical activity and tolerability profile that provides a potentially attractive alternative to branded and generic therapeutics for the treatment of a wide range of neuropsychiatric diseases.

