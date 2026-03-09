Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF), Operating as American Fusion, Appoints Andrew S. Mikulski as Independent Director and Provides Patent Portfolio Update for Texatron Fusion Platform

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) ("RNWF", "American Fusion" or the "Company"), today announced the appointment of Andrew S. Mikulski as an independent member of the Company's Board of Directors and provided an update regarding additional patent filings supporting the Texatron fusion platform being developed by its subsidiary, Kepler Fusion Technologies.

Independent Director Appointment

The Company announced that Andrew S. Mikulski has been appointed to serve as an independent director of the Company effective March 6, 2026. With this appointment, the Company now has two independent directors serving on its Board, consistent with corporate governance standards commonly required for companies seeking listing on a national securities exchange.

Mr. Mikulski, 34, is an electrical engineer and advanced electronics industry professional with experience across power electronics, magnetics, sensors, actuators, and high reliability electrical systems used in aerospace, defense, industrial, and energy infrastructure applications.

He currently serves as Product Manager for Magnetics, Sensors and Actuators at KEMET Electronics Corporation, a subsidiary of Yageo Corporation, where he provides technical and commercial leadership across the Americas supporting electromagnetic component technologies used in power conversion systems, industrial automation platforms, sensing systems, and advanced electrical architectures.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Mikulski served as an Electrical Engineer at Textron Systems where he contributed to the development and validation of advanced defense technologies including electrical system testing, hardware integration, and failure analysis supporting precision weapons systems.

Mr. Mikulski also serves as Co-Chair of the Power Sources Manufacturers Association Capacitor Committee, helping support global industry collaboration and technical standards within the passive electronic components sector.

Management believes Mr. Mikulski's background in electrical system architecture, power electronics, and high reliability engineering provides valuable technical oversight as the Company advances the development and commercialization of the Texatron fusion energy platform.

"Andrew brings a strong engineering foundation and practical experience working with complex electrical systems used in demanding environments such as aerospace, defense, and industrial infrastructure," said Richard Hawkins, CEO of Renewal Fuels, Inc. "As the Company continues advancing the Texatron platform, having board level oversight from individuals who understand power electronics, system architecture, and engineering commercialization adds meaningful depth to the Company's governance and technical perspective."

Additional background on Mr. Mikulski's professional experience is available on his LinkedIn profile

Patent Portfolio Update

The Company also announced that eight additional patent applications have recently been filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office covering additional design elements associated with the Texatron fusion platform.

The newly filed applications include:

19/558,333 - Toroidal Chamber Formed by Two Half-Shells with Rifled Interior Surface Conductive Ring 19/558,414 - Toroidal Rifled Interior Chamber Formed by Two Shells with Conductive Ring 19/559,532 - Clamshell Housing Forming a Toroidal Interior Chamber having Rifling and a Conductive Center Piece 19/559,944 - Toroidal Chamber Formed by a Clamshell Housing with a Rifled Interior Surface 19/559,995 - A Fusion System with a Clamshell having a Rifled Geometric Shape and a Conductive Ring 19/560,029 - A Fusion Confinement Device with an Electronic Controller Operable to Control a Plurality of Pulses to the Fusion Confinement Device 19/560,073 - A Fusion Confinement Device Forming a Toroidal Interior Chamber with a Rifling and an Electronic Controller to Control a Plurality of Pulses of Electrical Energy To the Rifling 19/560,120 - A Fusion System that Includes a Housing having a Hollow Toroidal Interior Chamber and an Interior Surface, and the Interior Surface of the Housing having a Rifled Geometric Shape to which Electrical Energy is Pulsed





These filings further expand the Company's growing intellectual property portfolio supporting the Texatron architecture and related system level design innovations.

Intellectual Property Development Strategy

The Company's intellectual property strategy is designed to establish layered protections across reactor architecture, electromagnetic confinement systems, fuel cycle management, and integrated energy system design elements supporting the Texatron platform.

Management indicated that patent filings are being sequenced to align with ongoing engineering refinements and long term commercialization objectives.

Brent Nelson, CEO of Kepler Fusion Technologies, commented, "Our intellectual property strategy is being built deliberately around the core architecture of the Texatron system. Each filing is designed to protect critical elements of the reactor geometry, electromagnetic confinement approach, and system level engineering that supports our aneutronic fusion pathway. As development progresses, we expect the portfolio to continue expanding in parallel with ongoing engineering refinement and validation."

The Company previously announced that twenty patent applications had been filed covering structural, confinement, and electromagnetic design elements of the Texatron system, with additional filings expected to follow as development progresses.

Management believes the continued expansion of the Company's intellectual property portfolio will play a central role in supporting long term technology development, regulatory positioning, and future commercial deployment of fusion energy systems.

For more information about American Fusion, Kepler Fusion Technologies and its Texatron platform, please visit: www.keplerfusion.com and americanfusionenergy.com

About Renewal Fuels, Inc. and American Fusion

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of fusion energy technologies through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kepler Fusion Technologies. Following its previously announced merger with Kepler, the Company is operating under the American Fusion brand and has filed a corporate action with FINRA to change its legal name to American Fusion Inc. The Company's strategy is centered on building a scalable, infrastructure-grade fusion energy platform supported by proprietary technology, disciplined intellectual property development, and long-term commercial deployment objectives.

About Kepler Fusion Technologies

Kepler Fusion Technologies is an advanced energy technology company developing the Texatron aneutronic fusion platform. Kepler's technology is designed to support modular, infrastructure-grade deployment for industrial, commercial, and grid-constrained applications. The Company's development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation. Kepler Fusion Technologies operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, such as statements relating to technology development and commercialization, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, SEC registration, audit completion, exchange uplisting, and future business operations. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "should," and "will" identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to technology development, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, capital availability, audit and SEC reporting timelines, exchange requirements, litigation matters, and general market and economic conditions. This release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Corporate Communications