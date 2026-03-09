CPI Aerostructures, Inc.: CPI Aerostructures Receives Funded Orders from Sikorsky to Support MH-60 SEAHAWK Helicopter Sustainment

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. ("CPI Aero®" or the "Company") (NYSE American: CVU) announced that it has received several funded orders totaling $4 million for overhaul and repair of the outboard stabilator assemblies in support of the Sikorsky MH-60 SEAHAWK helicopter. These funded orders were issued against a previously announced five-year, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract from Sikorsky.

"Repair and overhaul services are a core capability at CPI Aero, leveraging our expertise in airframe structural assembly and integration, supply chain management, and manufacturing engineering. This program, along with others underway at CPI Aero, form the foundation for our growth in this strategic Repair & Overall business. To date, we have delivered over 1,200 stabilators back into service for the Seahawk Helicopter fleet to support our troops," stated Dorith Hakim, President and CEO of CPI Aero.

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense as well as a Tier 1 subcontractor to some of the largest aerospace and defense contractors in the world. CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, assembly operations and MRO services to this global network of customers. CPI Aero is recognized as a leader within the international aerospace market in such areas as aircraft structural assemblies, military advanced tactical pod structures, engine air inlets, and complex welded products. CPI Aero's international customer base enjoys a unique combination of large-company capabilities, matched with small-company value, responsiveness, and personal customer service.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this press release are forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by its forward-looking statements, including those important factors set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company may elect to do so at some point in the future, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and it disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on Twitter @CPIAERO.