Montag, 09.03.2026
Verdoppelt - und noch nicht am Ziel? Dieser Rohstoff-Explorer profitiert vom Antimon-Boom
WKN: A0HL7W | ISIN: US1124631045 | Ticker-Symbol: B7S
Frankfurt
09.03.26 | 08:10
12,700 Euro
+0,79 % +0,100
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
09.03.2026 13:00 Uhr
39 Leser
Brookdale Senior Living Inc.: Brookdale Reports February 2026 Occupancy

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) reported today its occupancy for February 2026.

February 2026 Occupancy Observations

  • February consolidated occupancy results:
    • February 2026 weighted average occupancy increased 280 basis points year-over-year to 82.1%.
    • Sequential weighted average occupancy seasonally declined 20 bps, reflecting the normal seasonal trend and in line with historical monthly trends for February.
    • 2026 first quarter-to-date weighted average occupancy of 82.2% represents a sequential occupancy change from the full 2025 fourth quarter that is better than normal seasonality trends.
  • February same community occupancy results:
    • Weighted average occupancy of 82.6% improved 160 basis points year-over-year.
    • Occupancy declined 30 basis points sequentially from January, reflecting the normal seasonal trend.

About Brookdale Senior Living
Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. With 577 communities across 41 states and the ability to serve approximately 51,000 residents as of February 28, 2026, Brookdale is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of seniors through compassionate care, clinical expertise, and exceptional service. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, offering tailored solutions that help empower seniors to live with dignity, connection, and purpose. Leveraging deep expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate, Brookdale creates opportunities for wellness, personal growth, and meaningful relationships in settings that feel like home. Guided by its four cornerstones of passion, courage, partnership, and trust, Brookdale is committed to delivering exceptional value and redefining senior living for a brighter, healthier future. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or YouTube.

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
