NewcelX Ltd.: NewcelX Announces Strategic Collaboration with Eledon Pharmaceuticals to Advance NCEL-101 Program for Type 1 Diabetes

Collaboration Integrates Stem-Cell-Derived Islets with Targeted Immune Modulation

ZURICH, Switzerland, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NewcelX Ltd. ("NewcelX") (Nasdaq: NCEL), a clinical-stage company advancing stem-cell-derived therapies for Type 1 Diabetes, today announced a collaborative research agreement with Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Eledon") (Nasdaq: ELDN), a clinical-stage immunology company with a focus on transplant medicine.

The collaboration is designed to advance combination strategies integrating NewcelX's lead program, NCEL-101, with Eledon's investigational anti-CD40L monoclonal antibody, tegoprubart (AT-1501), with the goal of supporting durable, immune-protected islet replacement and advancing a potential functional cure for Type 1 Diabetes.

Eledon's tegoprubart is a next-generation anti-CD40L monoclonal antibody designed to modulate immune activation pathways central to T-cell-mediated transplant rejection. The collaboration leverages clinical experience from over 100 transplant patients treated with tegoprubart, including patients in kidney, heart and diabetes-related transplant settings, developed under multiple U.S. Food and Drug Administration-cleared Investigational New Drug (IND) applications. This extensive transplant experience provides clinically informed insights and data relevant to cell replacement therapies, and could potentially lead to a clearer regulatory pathway for NCEL-101 while streamlining the development program. Integrating targeted immune modulation with NCEL-101 is intended to support durable graft survival comparable to outcomes observed with donor human islets (see press release link).

Importantly, NCEL-101 remains NewcelX's core therapeutic product, designed to address the shortage of functional insulin-producing cells through scalable, off-the-shelf manufacturing. The immune modulation component is intended to enhance durability and graft survival of the cells.

Professor Michel Revel, MD, PhD, CSO of NewcelX: "The collaboration marks an important strategic milestone for NewcelX, enhancing its execution-focused clinical programs and broadening collaboration with established leaders in immune biology and transplant medicine".

The collaboration is anticipated to accelerate timelines, establish a well-defined regulatory pathway, and enhance development visibility, supporting NewcelX's strategy to advance its clinical programs efficiently toward pivotal milestones.

Ronen Twito, Executive Chairman & CEO of NewcelX, added: "Collaborating with Eledon Pharmaceuticals represents a meaningful milestone of our product and a strategic step forward for NewcelX. Leveraging Eledon's extensive transplant experience across more than 100 procedures provides us with clinically grounded insight that potentially supports a clearer regulatory pathway and a more efficient development plan for NCEL-101. Our focus is to translate this advantage into disciplined execution and long-term shareholder value."

About NewcelX

NewcelX is an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative stem-cell-derived therapies for Type 1 Diabetes. Built on a validated human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) platform, the company's lead program, NCEL-101, is designed to restore functional insulin production through scalable, off-the-shelf cell replacement. NewcelX is advancing a comprehensive therapeutic approach for Type 1 Diabetes integrating cell therapy, immune protection, and translational science to address critical unmet medical needs.

Forward-Looking Statements

