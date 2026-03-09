Anzeige
Montag, 09.03.2026
Verdoppelt - und noch nicht am Ziel? Dieser Rohstoff-Explorer profitiert vom Antimon-Boom
09.03.2026 13:12 Uhr
MEXC Publishes January-February Bimonthly Security Report: $4.09M in Intercepted Fraud, 266% Bitcoin Reserve Coverage

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC, the fastest-growing global cryptocurrency exchange, redefining a user-first approach to digital assets through true zero-fee trading, today released its January-February 2026 security report. The data underscores how operational rigor in asset protection and regulatory compliance translates into measurable institutional trust.

MEXC Publishes January-February Bimonthly Security Report: $4.09M in Intercepted Fraud, 266% Bitcoin Reserve Coverage

The report documents 34 successful fraud blocks totaling $4.09 million, with 26 cases progressing through judicial channels. Activity originated from coordinated rings in CIS, East Asia, and SEA-all identified and restricted before assets moved. MEXC also processed 924 user recovery claims, returning 553,228 USDT in mistaken transfers.

MEXC maintains substantial reserve ratios across all major assets: Bitcoin reserves exceed user holdings by 266%, while Ethereum, USDT, and USDC maintain coverage of 112%, 117%, and 124% respectively. These figures are published in real time and independently verifiable through on-chain proof-of-reserves. The $100 million Guardian Fund and Futures Insurance Fund-which absorbs liquidation losses in derivatives trading-remained fully operational and transparently queryable by all market participants.

Proof of Reserve(Jan-Feb)

The report underscores MEXC's commitment toward structured, verifiable security disclosures. Fraud interception data, reserve ratios, and fund status are published consistently, allowing users and institutional investors to track exchange health across two-month periods.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website| X | Telegram |How to Sign Up on MEXC


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2929028/1920x1080.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2929029/PoR__11080x1080.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2668118/MEXC_new_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mexc-publishes-january-february-bimonthly-security-report-4-09m-in-intercepted-fraud-266-bitcoin-reserve-coverage-302708117.html

