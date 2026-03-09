Anzeige
Montag, 09.03.2026
PR Newswire
09.03.2026 13:24 Uhr
AIP Capital Announces Dimuth Fernando as Chief Commercial Officer

STAMFORD, Conn. and SINGAPORE and DUBLIN and NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Capital, an alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in asset-based finance today announced that it has promoted Dimuth Fernando to Chief Commercial Officer leading AIP's global commercial efforts. Dimuth has been with AIP Capital since 2024 as head of AIP's Singapore office where he led the commercial efforts in the APAC and Central Asia regions.

AIP Capital Logo

"We are excited to formally announce Dimuth's promotion to leading AIP's commercial efforts to serve regional and global industry clients across the firm's client base" said Jared Ailstock, Managing Partner at AIP Capital. "Dimuth brings deep experience and a track record in aircraft financing, sales, leasing and partnering with airline customers over more than 20 years."

Dimuth Fernando commented, "I'm honored to take on the role as Chief Commercial Officer and look forward to serving our valued airline customers worldwide, strengthening our partnerships, and delivering tailored fleet and financing solutions that support their long-term success."

Prior to joining AIP Capital, Dimuth served as the senior vice president of marketing for global aircraft lessor, Jackson Square Aviation (JSA) where he was responsible for leading origination, sales, remarketing, and airline relationships. Before JSA, he served as the sales director for Embraer, regional jet manufacturer from Brazil. Dimuth started his career with the Boeing Company in aircraft product development and later progressed to senior positions in freighter conversions, supply chain management, aircraft marketing and financing for Middle East and Asia Pacific regions.

About AIP Capital

AIP Capital (AIP) is a global alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in asset-based finance including aviation and equipment finance. AIP, together with its affiliates, manages approximately $6.6 billion of assets on behalf of a diversified global investor base. The AIP team is comprised of ~60 experienced professionals across AIP's offices in Stamford, New York City, Dublin, Singapore, Seoul & Tokyo.

For more information about AIP Capital or to speak with company executives, please contact investor.relations@aipcapital.com.

Media Contacts
AIP Capital
Geoffrey Bayers
investor.relations@aipcapital.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2382740/AIP_Capital_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aip-capital-announces-dimuth-fernando-as-chief-commercial-officer-302708124.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
