Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - Couloir Capital is pleased to announce that it has updated its research coverage on Roxmore Resources (TSXV: RM) (OTCQX: GARLF) ("Company"). Couloir Capital's mining analyst, Sehaj Anand, MBA, P.Eng., crafted a report titled "From Corporate Reset to Development Execution: Roxmore's Converse Pathway Takes Shape".

Report excerpt: "Our investment thesis for Roxmore Resources is anchored on the Converse Gold Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Nevada not owned by a major producer, hosting a total resource of ~5.9Moz Au (5.57Moz M&I at 0.52 g/t Au and 0.42Moz Inferred at 0.53 g/t Au). Roxmore's strategy going forward is to apply targeted technical de-risking such as updated resource modeling, metallurgy, and permitting to re-rate the assets. This approach reduces exposure to early-stage exploration risk, keeps capital requirements low, and positions the project portfolio for valuation uplift relative to peers, which trade at an average US$105/oz, compared to Roxmore at US$14/oz on an EV/oz basis. The recent corporate transformation, anchored by the Taura Gold acquisition (closed November 20, 2025), the installation of a management team with a demonstrated track record of multi-billion dollar exits in Nevada (Fronteer Gold, acquired by Newmont) and West Africa (Roxgold, acquired by Fortuna), and an oversubscribed $32.64M financing expected to close February 27, 2026, has materially de-risked the corporate vehicle and positioned Roxmore to execute that de-risking strategy with both the capital and the credibility required to close the valuation gap."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm with a team of experienced investment professionals providing institutional-quality research coverage for small-cap equities. Our research reports are distributed via Bloomberg, FactSet, Capital IQ, LSEG, Research Tree and other platforms, as well as via social media and extensive email distribution lists. To subscribe, visit: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.

DISCLAIMER:

Analyst Disclosure: The Company has retained Couloir Capital under a service agreement that includes analyst research coverage only.

Investors are encouraged to read the complete list of disclosures contained in the report.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/287700

Source: Couloir Capital Ltd