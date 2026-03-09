Historic milestone - .AI now worth more than all other alternative extensions combined.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / In the land grab for AI's digital frontier, one extension has emerged as the undisputed winner.

Escrow.com, the world's leading secure transaction platform for domain names, today released its Q3 and Q4 2025 Domain Investment Index reports, revealing a market in transformation: while traditional premium domains hold steady, .AI has exploded into the second-most valuable extension on the internet.

The quarterly reports together aggregate data from over $395 million in domain transactions facilitated through Escrow.com in 2025.

The numbers tell a striking story. In 2024, .AI domains traded at $9.4 million for the entire year. In 2025, that figure nearly tripled to $27.1 million, a 189% surge that culminated in Q4's record-breaking $10.3 million quarter, the first time the extension has crossed the eight-figure quarterly threshold.

To put that in perspective: .AI domains now generate more transaction volume than .io, .co, .co.uk, and every other alternative extension combined.

"While less than 10% of overall volume, .com now has an emerging rival." said Matt Barrie, Chief Executive of Escrow.com. "The .AI extension has gone from niche curiosity to gold rush in under 24 months. Companies aren't just buying these domains; they're making identity statements about where technology is heading. The question is, whether in the rear view mirror .ai will be viewed like .mobi or .internet, or whether it is a true enduring rival to the best street in town."

The Market at Large: Steady Growth, Shifting Priorities

Total domain investment through Escrow.com reached $395 million in 2025, representing 5.6% year-over-year growth and demonstrating resilience amid broader technology sector volatility. The second half proved particularly strong, with Q4 posting $102.5 million - a 7.3% increase over Q3's $95.5 million.

The geographic picture showed notable shifts. U.S. transaction volume climbed to $82.4 million in Q4, while the U.K. delivered its strongest quarter on record at $12.2 million-a 77% surge. China stabilized after several quarters of decline, rising 16.7% to $7 million.

.AI: From Alternative to Essential

The .AI story isn't just about volume - it's about conviction. Mean transaction values for .AI domains jumped 53.5% to $155,000 in Q4, signaling that buyers aren't bargain-hunting; they're investing.

The .AI domain's meteoric rise mirrors the explosive adoption of artificial intelligence across industries:

The quarter's notable acquisitions included wisdom.ai ($741,000) and humanize.ai ($250,000), while Kepler, a financial analysis platform addressing AI hallucinations, secured kepler.ai as a strategic brand move.

For Kepler, a financial analysis platform that addresses AI hallucinations through "architectural discipline", the investment in kepler.ai in Q4 of 2025 represented a strategic positioning.

"We chose kepler.ai because we believe .ai will define the next era of software the way .com defined the last one," said Vinoo Ganesh, co-founder of Kepler. "A .ai domain signals that you're building for the future, not retrofitting AI onto something legacy."

When Use.AI, a platform helping businesses adopt AI responsibly, secured their domain through Escrow.com in 2025, the choice of a .AI extension was equally deliberate.

"We chose a .AI domain because it clearly signals both intent and responsibility," said Ihor Herasymov is the Co-founder & CEO of Use.AI. "The .AI extension has become a marker of credibility in this space, and for us it felt like the most honest reflection of what we're building."

Herasymov sees the surge in .AI domain investment as part of a broader market maturation: "AI is no longer experimental or niche, it's becoming everyday infrastructure."

By year's end, .AI represented 6.9% of total market volume, up from just 2.5% in 2024. The extension is now firmly established as the second-most valuable TLD after .com.

The .com vs .AI Debate

"For 27 years, I have been a strong advocate that brands must be built on .com," said Andrew Miller, Founder & President of ATM Holdings, Inc., who has overseen over $650 million in premium domain transactions.

"I have seen other 'TLDs du jour' become red hot, only to quickly become irrelevant. However, .ai has seemed different. AI has 'burst onto the scene' as the most transformative technology change in our lifetime, and .AI domain names have held really strong. Though the larger size transactions right now are being done for .com, it will be fascinating to watch how this all plays out."

Premium Dictionary Domains: The Scarcity Play

Escrow.com's tracking of exact English word domains revealed striking premiums for brandable names. Domains containing exact English words commanded mean transaction values of $143,000 in Q4 - nearly seven times higher than non-exact English word domains at $20,500.

Notable exact dictionary word domains transacted through Escrow.com in 2025 included anything.com, vintage.com, store.com and path.com, continuing a legacy of marquee transactions like Meta.com, Grok.com, and Chat.com.

Escrow.com saw many domain names transact in the mid-seven digits in the second half of 2025.

Ultra-short premium domains commanded extraordinary prices: four-character exact English words averaged $590,000, while three-character words hit $412,000.

Q3: The Inflection Point

The third quarter marked a watershed moment. .AI volume surged 97% quarter-over-quarter to $8.86 million, the steepest quarterly growth in the extension's history, overtaking all non-.com extensions combined for the first time.

The quarter also saw dramatic spikes in ultra-premium categories: three-letter .com medians jumped 164% to $120,000, while two-character domains rose 38.5% to $138,500. These figures moderated in Q4 (three-letter .coms fell to $47,000), confirming the Q3 spike was driven by exceptional individual sales rather than a sustained repricing.

Q4: The New Normal

The final quarter demonstrated market maturation. Total transactions reached $102.5 million, the year's strongest quarter, while .AI set its fifth consecutive quarterly record.

The bulk of the market-four, five, and six-character .com domains-showed stability, with four-letter domains up 21.2% to a $10,000 median. Domains with developed content maintained their consistent 50% price premium over undeveloped properties throughout the year.

Looking Ahead

"We closed 2025 with the domain market in its strongest position in years," Mr. Barrie said. "The fundamentals are sound, the growth categories are clear, and investor sophistication is at an all-time high."

"We're in the early innings of the AI revolution, and .AI domains are proving themselves to be an exciting alternative, although an exact match or category defining search keyword for an industry are still the absolute best investment that any company can make. If you have payments.com and you're in the payments industry, your customer acquisition costs will be permanently discounted versus your rivals. From running freelancer.com and escrow.com for over a decade, I estimate that advantage at around 30%."

