RevContent and Mula Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch Agentic Content Monetization OS, Bringing Article-Level Intelligence to Native Advertising

The combined platform applies real-time session decisioning across content, commerce, and advertising, augmenting static widget logic with a first-party intelligence layer that maximizes yield without compromising Core Web Vitals

SARASOTA, FL AND SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / RevContent, the industry's leading performance-first native advertising platform, and Mula, the pioneer of the agentic content monetization operating system, today announced a strategic partnership designed to redefine the content recommendation landscape. This collaboration shifts the industry focus away from contextually misaligned yield incented placements, often associated with legacy players in the content recommendation space, moving instead toward a premium, first-party experience that prioritizes user engagement, dwell time, page views (or revenue per session) and publisher brand integrity.

Native advertising built its credibility by being closer to the content than any other monetization format, embedded directly in the publisher's editorial environment, aware of the page, aware of the context, and built to match the look and feel of a publisher site. However, until now, the industry has not made that contextual or personalized experience visible to the reader (audience)? The RevContent and Mula joint offering evolves this model with a sophisticated "logic layer" powered by Mula's agentic OS; which applies real-time decisioning logic across content, commerce, and advertising to determine the optimal experience for each user session. This platform integrates seamlessly with RevContent's marketplace of unique, high-yield, first-party advertiser demand, allowing publishers to deploy customized experiences, which include eCommerce modules, "Next Article" internal recommendations, and high-quality Vertical Video, that keep users on-site longer rather than driving them away.

"We've been working to evolve our existing placements & creatives to be more contextually relevant," said Richard Marques, CEO of RevContent. "Our partnership with Mula allows us to leverage our lightweight tech and high-performance demand with a truly intelligent orchestration layer. Together, we are giving publishers the tools to build sustainable revenue through first-party experiences that actually enhance the reader's journey."

Mula's technology represents a significant leap forward, utilizing an AI-driven agentic framework to optimize for page views and dwell time. By moving beyond static widgets, the combined offering ensures that content recommendations are contextually relevant and aesthetically aligned with the publisher's brand, resulting in an environment where user experience and monetization are no longer at odds.

"At Mula, we are building an agentic OS designed to solve the complex monetization problems facing digital publishers across web, app & CTV," said Jason White, Co-Founder & CEO of Mula. "By partnering with RevContent, we are able to scale a high-quality, customized recommendation ecosystem that moves the needle on real publisher KPIs like dwell time and engagement. We aren't just placing ads; we are operationalizing innovation to ensure that the next generation of content recommendation is powered by first-party value, driving up dwell, page views, & revenue per sessions." The companies plan to expand the integration to include Smart Commerce, Vertical Video automation, In-App and CTV-native formats in future phases.

Key benefits of the RevContent + Mula partnership include:

Performance-First Architecture: RevContent's widgets deliver up to 70% faster page loads than competitors, ensuring no negative impact on Core Web Vitals.

First-Party Demand Advantage: Direct access to a marketplace where over 90% of demand is first-party , cutting out middlemen and maximizing publisher revenue.

Agentic Orchestration & Yield Optimization: Mula's OS intelligently manages "Smart Slots" and decisioning to prioritize high-margin internal recommendations and eCommerce to dynamically select the highest-yielding format for each user on each page in real time, driving up RPS by 25%+ compared to control without running Mula OS, with publishers like On3, McClatchy (Us Weekly) & Brit & Co

Customized User Experiences: A focus on engaging formats like Vertical Video and tailored commerce modules that have shown to increase purchase intent by 18%.

About RevContent

RevContent is a leading native advertising platform that leverages lightweight, customizable technology to empower publishers and marketers to reach their revenue and growth goals. With an engineering philosophy that "every byte counts," RevContent provides a privacy-first, high-performance monetization suite used by industry leaders such as Hearst Newspapers and CBS Interactive.

About Mula

Mula is an agentic monetization operating system built for modern digital publishers. Rather than adding another vendor to the stack, Mula acts as a logic layer across Web, App, Email, and CTV-continuously analyzing session-level signals to determine what experience should appear next. By aligning monetization decisions to outcomes like engagement, commerce, and Revenue Per Session, Mula turns fixed inventory into adaptive, performance-driven surfaces.

