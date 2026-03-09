New to The Street: Space 11 Appoints Former NASA Chief Scientist James L. Green to Its Global Space Advisory Board

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / Space 11 announces the appointment of James L. Green as Strategic Advisor and member of the Space 11 Global Space Advisory Board.

Dr. Green served at NASA for decades, including as NASA Chief Scientist and previously as Director of the Planetary Science Division. In those roles, he helped define NASA's scientific strategy, oversaw planetary exploration programs, and contributed to shaping modern deep-space and Mars exploration initiatives. He is widely recognized for aligning long-term scientific vision with structured, executable missions of global relevance.

At Space 11, Dr. Green will provide high-level strategic advisory guidance to the Founder, senior management and Board of Directors, ensuring that the company's space-driven initiatives are grounded in scientific accuracy, historical context, and the latest technological and exploratory discoveries.

Dr. Green joins Bert Ulrich, who is already serving as Executive VP of Production to Space 11. Ulrich spent more than 25 years at NASA, where he led the agency's film and television collaborations and served as NASA's official liaison to Hollywood. At Space 11, Ulrich supports the company's strategic positioning and productions, helping ensure that visionary space concepts are aligned with real-world science and credible aerospace standards.

The company has also previously announced the involvement of former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly as advisor for the feature film, I See You, currently in pre-production. The project aims to become the first feature film in history with approximately 85% of its final edited footage shot in real zero-gravity conditions. Space 11 was founded by producer and entrepreneur Andrea Iervolino, whose international productions involve Academy Award-winning filmmakers, globally recognized talent, and complex production frameworks. Among his work are Ferrari (2023), Lamborghini (2022) and To the Bone (2017).

James Green stated: "Space 11 represents an ambitious and innovative platform at the intersection of science and media. I look forward to contributing my experience to help align the company's initiatives with the realities and opportunities of modern space exploration."

Andrea Iervolino, Founder, President and Chief Inventor Officer of Space 1, stated: "From the beginning, our vision has been to merge aerospace innovation with cinematic ambition in a way that is not speculative, but scientifically grounded. Bringing someone like James into Space 11 means strengthening the intellectual and scientific foundation of everything we build. His decades at NASA ensure that our projects are informed by real knowledge, allowing us to transform visionary ideas into executable initiatives."

Bert Ulrich commented: "We are thrilled to welcome former NASA Chief Scientist Jim Green to Space 11 as an advisor. His leadership on missions to Mars and beyond, along with his work supporting films such as The Martian and Project Hail Mary, brings an essential layer of scientific credibility and authenticity to our projects."

About Space 11

Space 11 is a U.S.-based space media & sports company founded in 2021 by international film producer Andrea Iervolino. The company is the first entertainment studio structurally designed to create sports competitions, television formats, films and live events specifically conceived for zero gravity and planetary environments beyond Earth. Space 11 does not simulate space, it develops and produce content designed to be performed in space or in other planets. Its focus is the creation of human-performed formats executed in microgravity or on other planetary surfaces, combining cinematic storytelling, aerospace engineering and commercial human spaceflight capabilities.

Operating at the intersection of media, sport, science and advanced space technology, Space 11 collaborates with astronauts, launch providers and aerospace engineers to ensure technical feasibility, safety and authenticity , transforming space into a real production environment.

