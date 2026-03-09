ZetrOZ Systems is a Premier Sponsor of Arthritis Foundation's Pathways Conference, Highlighting Drug Free Treatment Options for Knee Osteoarthritis

The developers of sustained acoustic medicine technology and the sam wearable ultrasound device continue mission of advancing care for arthritis and soft tissue injuries at the Foundation's annual meeting and at the Global Knee Summit.

TRUMBULL, CONNECTICUT / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / ZetrOZ Systems will support the Arthritis Foundation's 2026 Pathways Conference, a national event for arthritis patients, caregivers and volunteers, to demonstrate its commitment to an effective treatment for knee osteoarthritis via its revolutionary sustained acoustic medicine (sam) technology.

The annual event, March 27-28 at the Sheraton Grand Seattle, recognizes efforts to conquer arthritis and advances the cause with presentations on groundbreaking research, innovative fundraising ideas and the power of advocacy.

The mission of the Arthritis Foundation and the Pathways conference aligns with ZetrOZ Systems' dedication to improving the lives of people living with knee osteoarthritis through safe, non-invasive, and easy-to-use therapy solutions.

"We are proud to be a sponsor of the Pathways Conference and of the Arthritis Foundation, and to partner in the foundation's program of education, advocacy, and innovation to help people with arthritis lead more active lives," said George K. Lewis, founder and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems.

ZetrOZ Systems is the inventor of sustained acoustic medicine and the sam wearable ultrasound unit, an FDA-cleared device for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and soft tissue injuries. sam provides patients with a simple, easily accessible ultrasound treatment, clinically proven in more than 40 peer-reviewed studies to help manage pain and support healing.

Sustained acoustic medicine is high-frequency, long-duration ultrasound that warms soft tissue deep below the skin's surface, facilitating cellular regeneration and reducing pain without the need for invasive surgery and potentially addictive pain medication.

The Arthritis Foundation awarded its Ease of Use Certification to ZetrOZ Systems' sam 2.0 device, recognizing it as being practical and accessible for people living with arthritis. The seal certifies products and packaging that have been tested and proven to make life easier for the nearly 60 million U.S. adults with arthritis.

The Pathways conference is the latest example of ZetrOZ Systems' continual focus on advancing care for patients with knee OA worldwide.

In January, ZetrOZ Systems brought its vision to the global stage in Dubai at the Global Knee Summit, a showcase of the latest innovations in knee arthroplasty, trauma and sports. The company supported the conference with an educational grant to help advance research, training, and innovation in knee care worldwide.

The company also delivered two educational talks. CEO Dr. George K. Lewis presented "The Sound of the Future - Sustained Acoustic Medicine (sam)," highlighting how long-duration, wearable ultrasound is changing the future of knee health. Orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Michael Redler hosted a session titled "Let Long Duration Ultrasound Heal Your Patient: sam," with real-world clinical insights into how sam helps patients with knee injuries and osteoarthritis.

For more information about ZetrOZ Systems and the sam wearable ultrasound device, visit www.zetroz.com or www.samrecover.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is a leader in sports medicine innovation, developing wearable bioelectronic devices that deliver sustained acoustic medicine (sam). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on proprietary medical technology protected by 46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam product line, designed to treat acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

