Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Verdoppelt - und noch nicht am Ziel? Dieser Rohstoff-Explorer profitiert vom Antimon-Boom
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A42250 | ISIN: US91704K3014 | Ticker-Symbol: UGE0
NASDAQ
06.03.26 | 16:11
2,250 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
URBAN-GRO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
URBAN-GRO INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
09.03.2026 14:02 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

urban-gro, Inc. Regains Full Nasdaq Compliance Following Balance Sheet and Governance Improvements

LAFAYETTE, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq:UGRO) ("urban-gro" or the "Company"), which operates its sports and media business under the Flash Sports & Media brand, today announced that it has received written notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") confirming that the Company has regained compliance with certain Nasdaq listing standards previously cited in deficiency notices. Nasdaq has determined that the Company now satisfies the applicable requirements relating to periodic reporting, minimum stockholders' equity, minimum bid price, and annual meeting requirements, as described below.

Periodic Reporting Compliance - Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1)
Nasdaq Listing Qualifications staff determined that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), the periodic reporting requirement, following the filing of its previously delinquent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Minimum Stockholders' Equity - Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1)
Nasdaq has determined that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), the minimum stockholders' equity requirement, after demonstrating stockholders' equity in excess of the required threshold following the completion of previously disclosed transactions.

Minimum Bid Price - Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2)
The Company has also regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), the minimum $1.00 bid price requirement. The Company effected a reverse stock split, and its common stock subsequently traded at or above $1.00 per share for the required compliance period.

Annual Meeting Requirement - Nasdaq Listing Rule 5620(a)
The Company has also regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5620(a), the annual meeting requirement. The Company held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders within the applicable compliance period and provided Nasdaq with confirmation of such meeting.

The Letter also stated that the Company will remain on a Discretionary Panel Monitor, pursuant to Listing Rule 5815(d)(4)(A), for a one-year period from the date of the Letter, to ensure that the Company proactively addresses any future potential compliance concerns and demonstrates long-term compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements.

Bradley Nattrass, Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are pleased to be back in compliance and remain focused on maintaining strong compliance practices while continuing to execute our strategic initiatives."

About urban-gro, Inc.

Following its recent combination with Flash Sports & Media, Inc., urban-gro is a diversified sports, media, and experiential marketing platform focused on the creation, production, and monetization of live events, original content, and branded fan experiences. The Company operates across multiple sports and entertainment verticals, using proprietary intellectual property, strategic partnerships, and experiential activations to engage audiences and deliver value for brands, sponsors, and media partners. integrates content creation, event execution, and media distribution to build scalable platforms within the global sports and entertainment ecosystem. For more information, visit https://flashsportsandmedia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's expectations, plans, objectives, and future performance, including its ability to maintain compliance with applicable listing standards of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC and execute its business strategy.

These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Contact:
investors@urban-gro.com

SOURCE: urban-gro, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/agriculture/urban-gro-inc.-regains-full-nasdaq-compliance-following-balance-sheet-and-governance-im-1145029

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.