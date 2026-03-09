Luminar Media Group, Inc.: Luminar Media Group Files to Change Corporate Name to Fortun Corp. and Trading Symbol to FRTU

Corporate Rebranding Aligns Public Company Identity With the Fortun Brand

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTCID:LRGR) ("Luminar" or the "Company"), a diversified financial technology holding company focused on revenue-based financing through its Fortun platform today announced that on March 6, 2026, the Company filed the necessary corporate actions to change its corporate name to Fortun Corp. and its trading symbol to FRTU, a ticker symbol previously reserved by the Company.

The name and ticker change remain subject to regulatory review and processing. The transition typically requires several weeks to complete. The Company will provide an update to shareholders and the public once trading begins under the FRTU ticker symbol.

The corporate rebranding reflects the Company's ongoing efforts to align its public company identity with the Fortun operating brand, which has driven the Company's operational growth and forms the foundation of its long-term capital markets strategy.

As previously disclosed, the Company has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as part of its broader capital markets strategy. The name and ticker alignment represent one of several corporate initiatives the Company is undertaking to support its ongoing organizational and governance development. The Company continues to work through the SEC review process in connection with its previously disclosed confidential submission.

Management Commentary

"The filing of our corporate name and ticker symbol change represents an important step in aligning our public company identity with the Fortun brand," said Yoel Damas, Chief Executive Officer of Luminar Media Group. "As previously communicated to shareholders, the Company has been undertaking a series of initiatives intended to better align our corporate structure, governance framework, and public company identity with our operating platform. The Company believes this name and ticker alignment the next step in that process and reflects the broader organizational measures we are implementing as we continue executing the strategic roadmap previously outlined to the market."

The Company will notify shareholders and the market when the transition becomes effective and trading under the FRTU ticker symbol begins.

About Luminar Media Group, Inc.

Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTC:LRGR), through its subsidiaries operating under the Fortun brand (FortunCo, LLC; Fortun Advance, LLC; Fortun Funding, LLC; Fortun Online, LLC and affiliates), provides revenue-based financing solutions primarily to small and medium-sized businesses across the United States. The Company's mission is to empower underserved entrepreneurs - particularly within Latino and minority business communities - by offering accessible, transparent, and data-driven capital alternatives. Fortun's technology-enabled platform evaluates ACH activity, sales data, and other financial indicators to deliver rapid funding decisions and support sustainable growth.

For more information: www.fortunco.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, regulatory processing timelines, market conditions, and the Company's ability to execute its strategic initiatives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

This press release is being issued pursuant to Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations of offers, or sales of securities will be made only by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "potential," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's expectations regarding the SEC review of the draft registration statement and any future steps related thereto, including the timing of any potential public filing.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, among others, that the SEC review process will proceed as expected; that the Company will be able to address any SEC comments in a timely manner; and that the Company will be able to maintain sufficient liquidity and operational flexibility during the SEC review process. There can be no assurance that these assumptions will prove accurate.

