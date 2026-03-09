La Jolla, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - Chaos to Clarity is pleased to announce that Eric Weiss, CEO, Chaos to Clarity of Chaos to Clarity will be speaking at TechCon SoCal 2026. This year's event will be held May 22, 23 at the San Diego State University in San Diego, California.

TechCon SoCal, produced by TechCon Global, is a leading technology and innovation event that brings together investors, founders, thought leaders, and industry experts. The 2026 program features keynotes, panel discussions, fireside discussions, and demos on emerging technologies shaping the future of business.

Attendees interested in learning more about TechCon SoCal 2026 or registering for the conference can visit here.

About Chaos to Clarity

Chaos to Clarity is a San Diego-based executive coaching practice that works with startup CEOs and CTOs navigating the messy middle of company building. Founded by Eric Weiss, a former software engineer, big tech leader, and startup CTO, the practice specializes in helping technical founders at SaaS, AI, medtech, and hardware companies move from product-market fit to scalable, high-functioning organizations. Chaos to Clarity combines hands-on operating experience with structured coaching frameworks to accelerate founder effectiveness, team alignment, and strategic clarity.

About TechCon Global:

TechCon Global is a leading organization founded in 2019, dedicated to connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders through high-impact innovation events. We empower innovation and foster investment ecosystems that drive sustainable growth and meaningful change worldwide. Our programs blend operator insight with a practical innovation approach, supported by mentors, acurated innovation platform, and access to business investors for startups. Driven by purpose and passion, we continue to expand our reach, uniting bold thinkers, visionary founders, and impact-driven investors, guided by a consistent innovation approach that turns ideas into outcomes.

