Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - Bracewell LLP announced today that Alex Dimock and Sam Murphy have joined as partners in its Dallas office, launching the firm's new real estate special situations practice and expanding its capabilities in distressed commercial real estate, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), loan workouts and enforcement, and real estate restructuring nationwide.

Dimock and Murphy strengthen Bracewell's commercial real estate, litigation and finance teams at a pivotal time for the market, as a significant volume of CMBS debt issued in 2016 approaches maturity in 2026 and lenders, special servicers and debt funds are facing increasingly complex workout and restructuring scenarios.

"Alex and Sam are two of the nation's top practitioners in the distressed commercial real estate and CMBS restructuring space, and I'm excited for them to join Bracewell," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "Their market-leading practice complements our real estate, finance and litigation practices and broadens our range of expertise in the US commercial real estate market."

Dimock and Murphy join Bracewell from Holland & Knight LLP, where they developed a national reputation for serving all manner of financial institutions, servicers, receivers, private equity funds, and high-net-worth individuals by combining complex transactional and litigation strategies to maximize value. Bracewell's real estate special situations practice offers cradle-to-grave expertise for real estate workouts and routinely handles pre-negotiation agreements, default and accelerations, foreclosures, injunction hearings, bankruptcy filings, arbitrations, state and federal trials and appeals, receivership matters, forbearance agreements, modifications, assumptions, note sales, asset sales, tax issues and leasing and property management matters.

"As the CMBS market approaches a significant maturity cycle, clients are navigating heightened complexity in loan workouts, restructuring and enforcement matters," said K. Brock Bailey, managing partner of Bracewell's Dallas office. "Alex and Sam's arrival strengthens our ability to support clients around the country on distressed commercial real estate and CMBS-related challenges in an increasingly active and complex real estate environment."

"Distressed commercial real estate disputes can become extraordinarily complex, encompassing litigation, restructuring and enforcement all at once," said Stephen B. Crain, head of Bracewell's litigation section. "Alex and Sam bring the combined transactional and courtroom depth clients need when navigating high-stakes CMBS workouts and enforcement matters. Their arrival significantly strengthens what we can offer clients across the country."

Dimock has extensive experience in real estate capital markets and complex litigation. He represents financial institutions, servicers, receivers, private equity funds and high-net-worth individuals. His experience spans from the boardroom to the courtroom, including representing clients from the trial to the appellate levels of federal and state courts across the United States. Dimock earned a J.D. from Duke University School of Law in 2014 and a B.S. from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 2010.

"Sam and I are excited to join Bracewell, a firm with a national reputation in litigation and finance and a culture that truly values teamwork and servant leadership," said Dimock. "The Bracewell platform offers tremendous opportunities to collaborate across practices and have fun while doing so. We look forward to working closely with our new colleagues to support our clients' evolving needs."

Murphy is an accomplished commercial real estate attorney with a strong background in distressed debt, CMBS and collateralized loan obligations. He advises lenders, banks and debt funds on loan originations, workouts, bridge loan and permanent financings, as well as all aspects of default and recovery, including loan sales, receiverships and REO dispositions. Murphy earned his J.D. from SMU Dedman School of Law in 2017 and his B.A. and B.B.A. in Management from Southern Methodist University in 2011.

"I am excited to join Bracewell's Dallas office, which is uniquely positioned to help clients navigate the challenges emerging in today's commercial real estate markets," said Murphy. "The firm's broad capabilities and strong collaborative culture will further strengthen our ability to guide lenders, banks and debt funds through the increasingly complex landscape of distressed commercial real estate."

About Bracewell LLP

Bracewell is a leading law and government relations firm primarily serving the energy, infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

