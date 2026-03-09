Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2026) - Hai Robotics today announced an upgraded version of its HaiPick Climb automated storage and picking system, enhancing throughput performance, storage density, and workflow flexibility while maintaining the simplicity and reliability of its proven system architecture.

Built on the existing HaiPick Climb platform, the upgrade reflects real-world feedback from customers and partners and addresses evolving operational demands across warehouse environments.

Higher Throughput Performance

The upgraded system leverages agile robots and intelligent orchestration to deliver totes to picking stations in under two minutes, enabling up to 4,000 deliveries per hour. By bringing both inventory and order totes directly to the operator, HaiPick Climb supports fast, side-to-side picking without walking or additional handling, improving accuracy and sustaining consistent fulfillment performance during peak demand.

Increased Storage Density Within the Same Footprint

A compact system design combined with double-deep configurations maximizes storage capacity without expanding the warehouse footprint. The upgraded HaiPick Climb supports up to 45,000 totes within 10,764 sq. ft., allowing operations to increase inventory capacity while avoiding costly facility expansion.

Expanded Workflow and Packaging Flexibility

HaiPick Climb can handle cartons and eaches in their original packaging without requiring manual decanting. Automated tray and detray processes eliminate the need for unpacking while maintaining efficient goods-to-person workflows.

The system can be configured to support both inbound and outbound processes, mixed packaging formats, and multiple picking workflows within the same system framework, without fragmenting automation or adding operational complexity.

Innovation Driven by Customer Operations

"At Hai Robotics, our roadmap is shaped by one priority: our customers' success. We innovate to solve the real constraints our customers tell us they face every day - space, performance, and the need to adapt as operations evolve - not industry hype.

These latest advancements to the HaiPick Climb solution reflect that commitment. What this evolution delivers is not just expanded capability, but practical flexibility. Our portfolio adapts to our customers, not the other way around."

- Adrian Stoch, CEO of Americas at Hai Robotics

Live Demonstrations at Major Industry Events

The upgraded HaiPick Climb will be showcased through live demonstrations at major industry exhibitions worldwide, including MODEX, LogiMAT, and other regional events.

For more information about the upgraded HaiPick Climb, visit https://www.hairobotics.com/solutions/haipick-climb.

Hai Robotics' HaiPick Climb

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11713/286475_hai_1.jpg

Hai Robotics' HaiPick Climb

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11713/286475_hai_2.jpg

Hai Robotics' HaiPick Climb

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11713/286475_hai_3.jpg

Source: Hai Robotics